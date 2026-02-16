Las Vegas, USA, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing is global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

Laurent Gabay, recognized as a leader in global apparel sourcing and B2B fashion supply chain management, explains that working with a retailer the size of Walmart requires more than connections — it requires infrastructure, discipline, and scale.

According to Gabay, supplying a major U.S. retailer is not about simply offering product — it is about meeting operational standards at the highest level.

“Retailers like Walmart don’t buy garments — they buy reliability, compliance, and scale,” Gabay explains. “If you cannot deliver consistency across millions of units, you are not ready to work at that level.”

Massive Volume Commitments

The single biggest driver of low pricing is volume.

Large retailers operate on:

Hundreds of thousands to millions of units per style

Long-term reorder programs

Multi-season contracts

Factories reduce unit cost when:

Production lines run continuously

Fabric is purchased in bulk

Overhead is spread across high quantities

High volume = lower cost per unit.

Direct Factory Relationships

Retailers like Walmart typically avoid unnecessary intermediaries.

Through structured sourcing platforms, they can:

Work directly with vetted manufacturers

Consolidate supplier networks

Negotiate long-term agreements

Direct relationships eliminate extra margins in the supply chain.

Global Diversification of Production

Pricing advantages often come from sourcing in multiple countries based on category:

Basics → Bangladesh or large-scale facilities

Technical apparel → Vietnam or China

Cotton programs → India

Quick-turn production → Nearshore options

Strategic country selection lowers labor and material costs without sacrificing capacity.

Fabric Consolidation Strategy

Fabric is 60–70% of garment cost.

Large retailers reduce pricing by:

Using core fabrics across multiple styles

Locking in seasonal bulk fabric contracts

Purchasing mill-direct

Standardizing trims and components

When millions of yards are purchased, mill pricing drops significantly.

Efficient Product Engineering

Retail giants design garments with cost engineering in mind:

Simplified construction

Optimized stitch count

Minimal seam complexity

Cost-effective trims

Efficient pattern grading

Small design changes can reduce seconds per garment — which translates into major labor savings at scale.

Strong Technical Documentation

Professional sourcing operations rely on:

Detailed tech packs

Accurate consumption calculations

Precise grading

Controlled sampling

When documentation is tight, factories reduce risk buffers in pricing.

Uncertainty increases cost. Precision lowers it.

Long-Term Supplier Partnerships

Factories prioritize high-volume, stable clients.

With consistent programs, suppliers may offer:

Preferred pricing

Reserved capacity

Better payment terms

Reduced markup

Long-term relationships create mutual financial predictability.

Advanced Logistics & Supply Chain Optimization

Cost isn’t just manufacturing — it includes:

Freight consolidation

Container optimization

Port selection

Customs efficiency

Distribution center integration

Retailers reduce cost per unit through highly optimized logistics systems.

Important Reality

Ultra-low pricing is not simply about “pushing factories.”

It comes from:

Scale

Planning

Technical control

Fabric strategy

Long-term partnerships

A sourcing platform working with a retailer at that level would focus on structure, volume leverage, and operational efficiency — not just price negotiation.

Why Smaller Brands Can’t Match That Pricing

Startups typically lack:

Volume leverage

Long-term contracts

Fabric consolidation

Global supplier networks

Logistics infrastructure

That’s why small brands pay higher per-unit pricing — even when using the same countries.

Final Perspective

Low pricing at the Walmart level is a result of:

Scale + systems + sourcing discipline.

Any sourcing partner involved would contribute by:

Structuring production efficiently

Managing global supplier networks

Controlling technical precision

Optimizing cost at every stage of the supply chain

It’s less about “cheap labor” — and more about industrial-scale efficiency.

