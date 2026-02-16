17th Annual New Media Film Festival

New Media Film Festival® Sets Early Lineup For 17th Edition; Hybrid Event Returns June 3–4

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — The New Media Film Festival®, the Los Angeles event focused on the intersection of storytelling and emerging technology, has unveiled the early lineup for its 17th annual edition, taking place June 3–4, 2026. Submissions remain open through April 6, with programming locking May 1.

Founded in 2009, the festival has become known for championing innovative formats and future‑facing creators. Past honorees include Jeff Bridges, and its jury has featured executives and creatives from Marvel, HBO, the Emmys, Grammys, PBS, and BBC. The 2026 edition continues the hybrid structure introduced in recent years, with distinct online and in‑person programs designed to maintain fairness and a consistent audience experience.

ONLINE PROGRAM — JUNE 3

(Title, confirmed representative, premiere status)

Sunflowers — YongJik Lee — World Premiere

A Dream My Sister Had — Fabio Thieme — USA Premiere

Summer 1990 — Loïs Levy

If You See A Cat — Kenji Ishimaru

Naked Soul — Leeorah Hursky — World Premiere

IN‑PERSON PROGRAM — JUNE 4

(Culver Theater, Los Angeles) (Title, confirmed representative, premiere status)

Reach the Sky — Lori Moilov — World Premiere

Is Ai Gonna Get Better, or Nah? — Nick Roth — World Premiere

A Day (HARU) — Da Eun Kim — World Premiere

Life in the Trees — Dr. Owain Llwyd — USA Premiere

Dolphins of the Reef — Rod Findley — World Premiere

Limitless Podcast: Ignite Your Creativity & Chase Your Dreams — Lori Moilov — World Premiere

The festival has been an early adopter of categories such as AI‑generated cinema, holographic comics, VR funding pitches, and NFT storytelling, positioning itself at the forefront of narrative and tech convergence. Organizers describe the event as a space “where legends meet ingenues — and real deals happen,” with past participants securing funding, distribution, casting opportunities, and book deals.

The 2026 edition will feature red carpet events, Q&As, immersive experiences, and global art showcases. More information, tickets, and submission details are available at www.NewMediaFilmFestival.com

Festival Expands Transparency Measures

Alongside its lineup announcement, the festival is rolling out new systems aimed at strengthening creator trust and industry transparency. The initiative includes verified creator reviews, authenticated testimonials, confirmed festival credentials, and leadership identity verification — all designed to give filmmakers clearer insight into the festival’s operations and community impact.

The move has been welcomed by members of the festival’s jury, including Emmy‑nominated music creator David Leon, who emphasized the importance of accountability across creative industries.

“In the music world, transparency isn’t optional — it’s the foundation of every real creative relationship,” Leon said. “What the festival has done with verified reviews and structured data mirrors the standards we fight for in music: clear attribution, honest representation, and systems that protect artists. It’s rare to see a festival take this level of responsibility, and it’s one of the reasons I’m proud to be part of the jury.”

More information on the festival’s transparency framework is available at www.newmediafilmfestival.com/reviews