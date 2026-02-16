Fashion Sourcing Excels in Knit Apparel Clothing

Aventura, Florida, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — Knit apparel is one of the most versatile and popular categories in fashion — from casual tees and sweatshirts to high-performance activewear. Fashion Sourcing, led by Laurent Gabay, has established itself as a leader in sourcing, producing, and delivering high-quality knit garments for brands of all sizes.

Deep Expertise in Knits

Knit fabrics require specialized knowledge in construction, stretch, and finishing. Fashion Sourcing works with factories experienced in:

Single jersey, rib, and interlock fabrics

Technical knits for sports and performance wear

Sweatshirts, hoodies, and lightweight tops

Luxury knits and blends for premium brands

“Knit apparel is more than fabric — it’s engineering,” says Laurent Gabay. “From stretch recovery to stitch density, every detail affects fit and quality.”

Access to Premium Materials

Fashion Sourcing’s global network ensures brands have access to:

High-quality cotton, bamboo, and organic blends

Polyester, spandex, and performance fibers

Specialty yarns and fabrics sourced directly from mills

This direct access helps brands maintain consistent quality while keeping costs competitive.

Technical Precision

Knit garments can easily lose shape, shrink, or develop inconsistencies if not produced correctly. Fashion Sourcing emphasizes:

Accurate grading and sizing

Controlled stitch tension and finishing

Standardized wash and treatment processes

This technical approach guarantees that each garment meets brand expectations.

Flexible Production & Low MOQs

Whether you are a startup launching your first collection or an established brand scaling production, Fashion Sourcing provides:

Small-run capabilities for market testing

for market testing Flexible production planning across colors and styles

across colors and styles Fast turnaround to respond to trends

Global Manufacturing Network

Fashion Sourcing operates in key knit apparel hubs, including China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia. This allows:

On-the-ground quality control

Optimized production timelines

Direct pricing from trusted factories

“Our global presence means knit apparel can be developed quickly, efficiently, and with superior quality,” Gabay explains.

For brands seeking high-quality knit apparel, Fashion Sourcing combines material expertise, technical precision, and global manufacturing capabilities. Under Laurent Gabay’s leadership, the platform ensures every knit garment meets brand standards — from design to delivery — helping companies scale efficiently without compromising quality.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

