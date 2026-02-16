Private Investigator Services Built on Trust and Discretion

Charlotte, NC, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — When questions feel heavy, facts help. A private investigator gathers information with care and restraint. You stay calmer when you replace guesswork with clear findings. You also reduce risk when decisions affect family, safety, or finances.

What a Private Investigator Does

Focused fact-finding

A Private Investigator verifies details, traces timelines, and documents activity. The work stays discreet and methodical. The goal is clarity, not drama.

Professional handling

Self-investigation can trigger conflict. It can also create messy notes that no one trusts. Professional case management keeps records organized and communication controlled.

Personalized Services at WB Investigations

WB Investigations serves the Charlotte Metro area with hands-on attention. The firm handles infidelity, missing persons, background checks, child custody, and adultery investigations. Willy manages every case himself. That direct approach strengthens confidentiality and consistency from start to finish.

Legal and Ethical Boundaries You Should Expect

A professional Private Investigator observes from lawful locations and records what they see. They may conduct interviews with consent and review lawful records. They do not trespass, hack accounts, or impersonate others. Clear boundaries protect you and protect your case.

Evidence That Holds Up

Useful evidence stays clear and traceable. Investigators capture accurate dates, times, and locations. They keep notes that match photos or video. At the end, you can request a written report and an organized timeline of findings.

How Costs Work

Pricing often reflects time and complexity. Travel, multiple locations, and urgent scheduling can increase effort. You can control cost by setting priorities early. A written scope keeps the work focused and avoids surprises. Check-ins keep you informed. You can pause or adjust the plan when facts change. That flexibility keeps the investigation aligned with your needs.

Commitment to Confidentiality

WB Investigations treats every inquiry with respect. Many clients reach out during stressful moments. Willy supports you from the first call through case resolution. Even if you do not hire WB, you can still receive guidance.

Founded by William Batista (Willy)

WB Investigations began in 2005 in North Carolina. Willy built his investigative foundation in the insurance sector. That experience grew within the New York Tri-State Area. He also served in the United States Navy. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from The State University of New York in Stony Brook.

Licensing and Reach

WB Investigations Private Investigator is licensed in North Carolina and South Carolina. The firm also works with a wider network when leads cross state lines. This reach helps clients pursue answers with fewer delays.

How to Start the Right Way

Before you call, write your goal in one sentence. List key names, dates, and known locations. Share only what matters, and keep sensitive details secure. Then ask about deliverables, timelines, and communication preferences.

Key Takeaways

A Private Investigator delivers discreet, lawful clarity. Choose a professional who explains limits and process. Demand written scope, pricing, and deliverables. If you need steady guidance, WB Investigations offers direct, personal handling.

WB Investigations Private Investigator in Charlotte, NC, is a professional private investigator providing investigation services throughout the Charlotte Metro Regions of North Carolina.