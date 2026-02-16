Naturopathy and Natural Therapies World Conference 2026

Naturopathy & Natural Therapies World Conference 2026 (NNTWC 2026)

August 23–25, 2026 | Dubai, UAE & Virtual

Dubai, UAE, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — Precision Global Conferences warmly invites you to the Naturopathy & Natural Therapies World Conference (NNTWC 2026), scheduled to take place from August 23 to 25, 2026, in Dubai, UAE, with a comprehensive hybrid format enabling both in-person and virtual participation. This premier international forum will bring together naturopathic doctors, integrative medicine practitioners, researchers, nutritionists, herbalists, yoga and wellness professionals, public health experts, educators, and healthcare innovators committed to advancing holistic, preventive, and patient-centered approaches to health and well-being.

Conference Theme

From Traditional Wisdom to Global Wellness: “Natural Medicine in the Digital Age: Connection, Care, and Innovation,” As chronic diseases, lifestyle-related disorders, mental health challenges, and stress-related conditions continue to rise globally, the role of naturopathy and natural therapies in prevention, healing, and sustainable healthcare has become increasingly significant. Combined with growing interest in evidence-based complementary medicine and integrative care models, the need for collaborative, research-driven, and ethically grounded natural health solutions has never been more urgent.

NNTWC 2026 provides a timely and essential platform to explore health and wellness across the continuum—from traditional healing systems and nutritional therapies to mind–body medicine, lifestyle interventions, integrative clinical practice, and health policy.

Organizer

