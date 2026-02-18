Hidden Brains Strengthens Enterprise Security Posture with DPDPA Compliance

Ahmedabad, India, 2026-02-18 — /EPR Network/ — In a world racing toward cloud-first architecture and AI-powered development, one question separates leaders from the rest: can your security posture keep pace with your innovation? Hidden Brains just proved it can.

Along with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the enterprise software development company today announced full compliance with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA). Combined with its existing ISO/IEC 27001 certification, Hidden Brains now operates as a secure global data processor, matching the industry’s highest standards at precisely the moment those standards have become the critical infrastructure for innovation.

“Cloud computing doesn’t just relocate your data; it redefines the security measures necessary to safeguard it.” says Vikas Mishra, Executive Director at Hidden Brains. “In 2026, you can’t protect cloud infrastructure with on-premise thinking. You need a security posture that is cloud-native from the ground up.”

For enterprises building on multi-cloud strategies across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, this achievement solves the “jurisdiction jump” problem. While GDPR demands European data stays in Europe and DPDPA establishes Indian data sovereignty, Hidden Brains’ unified framework ensures consistent protection regardless of where cloud workloads execute. By operationalizing a zero-trust framework, Hidden Brains ensures that every access request, whether from an employee, an API, or a microservice, is verified and logged, dissolving the traditional (and now obsolete) security perimeter.

The reality every enterprise adopting machine learning faces is that AI models are only as secure as the data pipelines that feed them. Without rigorous governance, AI models become regulatory risks, prone to training data leakage or model manipulation

Hidden Brains recognized that innovation in machine learning requires security as a foundation, not an afterthought. By achieving Secure Global Data Processor status, the company ensures that AI development adheres to the most stringent requirements for explainability and auditability from day one.

“You can’t retrofit trustworthiness into AI after deployment,” Vikas Mishra explains. “Trustworthy AI emerges from secure data infrastructure. When your development partner operates with this certification, AI becomes an accelerator instead of a liability. You are quite sure that you are in safe hands. Because a breach can happen from anywhere.”

A Security-First culture is a must-have now. Hidden Brains didn’t achieve this status through a simple compliance project; it embedded a security-first culture across every department. From C-suite ownership of risk to department-wide cyber literacy, security thinking is now distributed across the entire organization. For fintech, healthcare, and ecommerce partners, this means a development ally whose security posture matches, and often exceeds, their own regulatory obligations.

Innovation requires a security infrastructure. While cloud-first architecture promises unprecedented speed, it depends on a posture robust enough to protect what is being built. Hidden Brains has proven that being a secure global data processor isn’t an obstacle to moving fast; it’s the only way to move forward.

“These certification is more than badges; it is our commitment to top-notch security and compliance at every touchpoint. From AI readiness to global scale, we keep this standard at the forefront of every line of code. This is our promise: we handle the digital complexity so you can innovate with total confidence and a competitive edge,” added Vikas Mishra.

About Hidden Brains

Hidden Brains is an ISO/IEC 27001 certified AI-powered software development company operating as a secure global data processor with DPDPA and GDPR compliance. Serving global enterprises in fintech, healthcare, and ecommerce, the company builds cloud-native and AI-powered solutions on a foundation of zero-trust architecture and rigorous data protection standards.