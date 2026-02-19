International Meet and Expo on Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering (MECHMEET 2026).

Posted on 2026-02-19 by in Aerospace, Automotive, Biotech, Chemicals, Computers, Construction, Electronics, Energy, Environment, Industrial, Semiconductors, Technology // 0 Comments

Hamburg, Germany, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Dear Esteemed Participants,

It is with utmost joy and excitement that we extend a warm invitation to all participants worldwide to join the International Meet & Expo on Mechanical and Aero Space Engineering (MECHTECH2026) in Northern Institute of Technology Management (NIT), Hamburg, Germany from November 16-18, 2026. This conference promises to bring together visionaries and experts from around the globe. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore ground-breaking ideas and learn about future technologies through specially curated scientific sessions on Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Robotics, Nano Technology, Electric Vehicles and involving applications like structural Analysis and Design and Optimization, Supply Chain Management. The future is looking brighter than ever for this industry! Don’t miss out on this phenomenal opportunity for growth and success. Mark your calendars for this momentous event that is set to revolutionize the future of Aero Space and Mechanical Engineering! We can’t wait to welcome you to Germany for an experience like no other.

With kind regards,
Dr. Detlef Hoyer
Conference Co-President
Technical University of Hamburg, Germany
MECHMEET 2026

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more