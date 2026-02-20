v1.30 release candidates of the veraPDF and Arlington tools are available for community testing!

Europe, 2026-02-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The new version addresses technical depth and various real world issues reported by the community. veraPDF is an open-source, industry-supported PDF/A and PDF/UA (Machine checks) validator and part of the OPF reference toolset. The Arlington PDF Checker is an open-source PDF checker based on the Arlington PDF Model.

Validation

(PDF/A-4, PDF/UA-2) added validation of pdfaid:rev and pdfuaid:rev

(PDF/UA-2, WTPDF-1) permit math to be not necessarily an immediate child of Formula structure element

to be not necessarily an immediate child of structure element (PDF/UA-2, WTPDF-1) limited PDF/UA-2 8.10.1 and 8.10.2 clauses to Widget annotations used as the appearance of interactive form fields

annotations used as the appearance of interactive form fields (PDF/A-1) fixed matching date validation in case any dates are missing in the XMP metadata

PDF Parser

Fixed runtime exceptions in cases of invalid data structures

Core library

End of PDFBox support

Added support for Java 25

Added automatic module names to the MANIFEST files

Fixed thread safety issues

VeraPDF Installer

Added a new option to install CLI only (no GUI included)

Removed sources of validation profiles and the model from the installer

Arlington features

Implements the Arlington model as of the release date

Upgraded veraPDF parser to version 1.30.1 RC

Fixed retrieval of PDF version via the Version entry in the Catalog

Added auto-detect for ISO_19005_3 and WTPDF extensions

Fixed issues in processing merged annotations and fields

Read the release notes to learn more about the new fixes and features.

Download

The release candidate for v1.30 of veraPDF can be downloaded here: veraPDF 1.30-RC. Release builds are available in the release folder. Developers can use the veraPDF software libraries in their Java projects via Maven Central, an established distribution platform for Java software.

Docker images for veraPDF are also available. The containerised version of the command-line application is named verapdf/cli, and the REST application is called verapdf/rest.

The release candidate for v1.30 of Arlington can be downloaded here: Arlington 1.30-RC. Again, older builds can be found in the release folder and on Maven Central.

Web demonstrators are available at demo.verapdf.org and arlington.verapdf.org, respectively.

We invite the community to download and test the release candidate. Please report bugs on the veraPDF issue tracker on GitHub or contact us with any feedback or questions.

About veraPDF

veraPDF is an open-source PDF/A validator covering all parts of the PDF/A and PDF/UA (Matterhorn Protocol Machine failure conditions) standards. Originally funded by the PREFORMA project, veraPDF has been sustained and maintained by the Open Preservation Foundation since 2017. Dual Lab provides active user support and carries out maintenance and bug fixes. The PDF Association’s PDF/A Technical Working Group continues its role in resolving ambiguities arising from veraPDF’s usage in the field.