Home Healthcare Market Sees Growth in Remote Patient Monitoring

The global home healthcare market size was estimated at USD 416.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 747.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.21% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by rising demand for cost-effective alternatives to reduce healthcare expenditures and the increasing adoption of virtual and remote care services.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America dominated the global market with over 42.47% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Service segment led the market with 84.1% revenue share in 2024.

Neurological & mental disorders segment accounted for the largest share at 16.75% in 2024.

Technological adoption, such as telehealth and remote monitoring, is driving market expansion.

Increased awareness and disposable income are fueling demand in emerging markets.

Fragmented industry with high innovation and moderate M&A and regulatory impact.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 416.4 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 747.70 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 10.21%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region

Increasing treatment costs remain a major concern for governments and healthcare organizations, leading to efforts to curb hospital expenses. Home healthcare provides a cost-efficient alternative to traditional hospital care. According to a report by The Commonwealth Fund, “hospital at home” programs allow patients to receive acute care at home, resulting in fewer complications and over a 30% reduction in costs while maintaining patient comfort.

Technological advancements are also supporting market growth. Telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and smart healthcare devices allow providers to monitor patients remotely, deliver timely interventions, and improve outcomes. The integration of platforms, smart sensors, and medical monitoring devices is expanding the demand for home healthcare services globally.

The rise of telehealth has enabled healthcare providers to deliver care outside traditional clinical settings. For example, telehealth visits in the U.S. increased from approximately 840,000 in 2019 to over 52 million in 2020, according to the American Hospital Association. These technologies improve access and enhance clinical outcomes through continuous monitoring and timely intervention.

Rising awareness of home care options and increasing disposable income are contributing to growing demand. Elderly and bed-ridden patients prefer home healthcare services due to lower readmission rates and faster recovery compared to hospital stays. Companies are expanding into untapped markets like India and China. Apollo Homecare, for instance, offers long-term plans in areas such as ortho rehab, neuro rehab, heart rehab, lung rehab, mother & baby care, and elderly care, including medical supervision and personalized services.

Home healthcare is often more cost-effective than facility-based care. Johns Hopkins University research indicates that substituting hospital admissions with home care can reduce costs by 19% to 30% per admission while maintaining similar health outcomes. This financial benefit motivates payers and providers to invest in home-based care.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the demand for patient monitoring, particularly in Asia and MEA, where hospital visit restrictions were in place. Governments implemented apps and services to monitor COVID-19 patients, such as the April 2020 app released by the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia. The pandemic boosted the adoption of remote monitoring and is expected to continue driving growth in the post-pandemic period.

The home healthcare industry is highly innovative and fragmented, with a large number of service providers and suppliers entering the market. Telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and advanced healthcare devices are key drivers of innovation. For example, in August 2024, LG, in partnership with Amwell, launched the Carepoint TV Kit, integrating healthcare TVs with remote monitoring capabilities, enabling virtual consultations, care coordination, and patient management from a centralized location.

Key Home Healthcare Company Insights:



The market is fragmented, with multinational and local companies competing through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanded service offerings. Major service providers include Kindred Healthcare, Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Extendicare, Inc., Almost Family, Inc., and others. Leading suppliers include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott, Sunrise Medical, 3M Healthcare, and Baxter International Inc. Emerging players such as Sunrise Carlisle, LP (Sunrise Senior Living, LLC), Addus Homecare, GF Health Products, Inc., and Teleflex, Inc., are expanding their presence with technologically advanced solutions.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. operates in 2,700 locations across 46 U.S. states, providing services such as transitional care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation, nursing centers, subacute units, home health, hospice, and nonmedical home care. B. Braun Melsungen AG supplies emergency care, surgical products, extracorporeal blood treatments, anesthesia, and ICU equipment to hospitals and clinics. Vygon manufactures single-use medical devices across multiple clinical specialties. Sunrise Carlisle, LP offers assisted living, independent living, memory care, and rehabilitative services.

In conclusion, the global home healthcare market is poised for significant growth due to its cost-effectiveness, technological innovation, and rising adoption across emerging and developed markets. Advancements in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, combined with growing consumer awareness and increasing demand for personalized care, will continue to drive the market. Government initiatives, post-pandemic shifts toward home-based care, and the entry of innovative companies are expected to further strengthen market expansion through 2030.