AAEON Releases the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS, an Embedded AI System for Multi-Camera AI Inferencing Applications

Given it is designed to run application-critical data on the edge, the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS offers both onboard TPM 2.0 and remote management functionality, the latter being via an out-of-band management box header. Moreover, AAEON has stated that its AI model protection framework, MAZU, will be available for the device without additional customization costs.

For expansion, the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS hosts M.2 3042/3052 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key slots to support the installation of LTE/5G and Wi-Fi/BT modules, respectively. Meanwhile, the system comes with a 128GB NVMe SSD preinstalled.

Lending credence to its market positioning for remote deployment, the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS has a wide 12V to 24V power input range as well as a -25°C to 65°C temperature tolerance, making it well-suited for harsh environments. Further features conducive to such settings include enhanced anti-vibration and shock resistance, as well as wall mounting for easy installation.

For detailed specifications and further information about the BOXER-8653AI-PLUS, please visit its dedicated product page.

