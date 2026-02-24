Shreekant Patil Ignites 400 Plus Students at ProJIT-2026

Shreekant Patil shared insights on startup opportunities, entrepreneurship, hackathon participation, and government subsidy schemes. He emphasized validating student projects to create real products and MVPs, advising modifications, technological upgrades, and novelty enhancements during exhibition visits. Patil motivated students to become job givers rather than seekers, highlighting Nashik’s 13% startup growth in 2025 — driven by his efforts — and his goal of 25% in 2026.

CEng Shreekant Patil at PROJIT-2026

He offered free mentorship to Nashik students, organizes the NISIC “Igniting Innovation” initiative for arts, commerce, science, and other disciplines from tier-2/3 cities and villages, ensuring equal business opportunities. The inaugural session, concluded by Dr. Swati Shete’s thanks, set the tone for innovation.