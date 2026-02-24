Shreekant Patil Ignites 400 Plus Students at ProJIT-2026

Posted on 2026-02-24

Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor, Startup Help, MSME Help, PROJIT-2026, JITNashik, Nashik, project competition, Entrepreneurship, Startup Ecosystem in Nashik, 2026, Event, MentorshipNashik, India, 2026-02-24 — /EPR Network/ —Jawahar Education Society’s Institute of Technology, Management & Research (JITNashik) hosted the state-level “ProJIT-2026” project competition and exhibition on February 14, 2026, starting at 10:00 AM on campus. As Guest of Honour, Startup India Mentor Shreekant Patil inspired over 400 students alongside Chief Guest Mr. Vijay Rise, Assistant Commissioner of District Skill Development, Employment And Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre Nashik. The event showcased innovative projects across domains, with Shreekant Patil providing hands-on guidance to transform ideas into viable businesses.

Shreekant Patil shared insights on startup opportunities, entrepreneurship, hackathon participation, and government subsidy schemes. He emphasized validating student projects to create real products and MVPs, advising modifications, technological upgrades, and novelty enhancements during exhibition visits. Patil motivated students to become job givers rather than seekers, highlighting Nashik’s 13% startup growth in 2025 — driven by his efforts — and his goal of 25% in 2026.

CEng Shreekant Patil at PROJIT-2026

He offered free mentorship to Nashik students, organizes the NISIC “Igniting Innovation” initiative for arts, commerce, science, and other disciplines from tier-2/3 cities and villages, ensuring equal business opportunities. The inaugural session, concluded by Dr. Swati Shete’s thanks, set the tone for innovation.

CEng. Shreekant Patil Inaugurated PROJIT-2026 Event at JIT Nashik

Principal Dr. M.V. Bhatkar felicitated Shreekant Patil with a memento, recognizing his pivotal role in elevating Nashik’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

CEng Shreekant Patil with Mr. Swapnil Patil and with Mr. Vijay Rise 
CEng. Shreekant Patil Testing ROBO at PROJIT-2026
CEng. Shreekant Patil Guides Student on project, testing robo at PROJIT-2026

About Shreekant Patil
C.Eng. Shreekant Patil is a renowned Startup India Mentor from Nashik, Founder of his venture — NISIC Nashik, and Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub Nashik. He drives initiatives like NISIC’s “Igniting Innovation” to empower students from diverse backgrounds in building scalable businesses through networking, funding, and platforms like hackathons.

