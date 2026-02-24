Avignon, France, 2026-02-24 — /EPR Network/ — Guidance addresses the growing need for informed decision-making as global educational pathways continue to diversify.

The Office of Count Jonathan of Aquitaine has released a public informational notice through the Centre for Education and Diplomacy in Avignon, offering practical guidance to students and professionals navigating credential recognition across jurisdictions and regulated industries.

The notice is issued in keeping with the Centre’s established mission across three areas of institutional focus: education, diplomacy, and humanitarian service.

The Landscape of Modern Education

Educational opportunity today takes many forms. The Centre affirms that alternative, faith-based, and internationally structured academic pathways have a legitimate place in expanding access to learning, particularly for individuals who lack proximity to traditional university systems.

Expanding access, however, does not diminish the requirement for accurate representation. Public confidence in education is built on two foundations simultaneously: openness to diverse routes and rigorous transparency in how those routes are described and recognized. Neither is optional.

The Role of Independent Credential Evaluation

Independent evaluation provides a structured bridge between qualification and opportunity. For graduates seeking to present credentials in professional, regulated, or cross-border contexts, impartial evaluation through authorized mechanisms remains the most reliable and legally sound approach.

This process serves all parties: the degree holder gains clarity on standing, the issuing institution is protected from misrepresentation, and the public retains confidence in recognized standards. The Centre does not perform individual credential evaluation and does not hold licensing authority. Its function is educational — equipping individuals with the information necessary to make sound, informed decisions about their professional and academic futures.

On Informing Rather Than Judging

“As an educator and researcher, my purpose is to inform, not to condemn. When individuals understand how their credentials function within recognition systems, they are positioned to move forward with clarity and confidence.”

The Centre will continue its work in accreditation dialogue, educational access, and intercultural engagement as integral components of its broader institutional mission.

Official Addresses

Office of Count Jonathan of Aquitaine Centre Culturel Européen, Villa des Arts 2 rue de la République 84000 Avignon, France

Office of Count Jonathan David Nelson, LLC A Delaware Domestic Limited Liability Company Registered Office: 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware 19958 (County of Sussex) Registered Agent: Harvard Business Services, Inc.

About the Office of Count Jonathan of Aquitaine:

The Office of Count Jonathan of Aquitaine supports the Republic of Aquitaine’s mission in education, diplomacy, and humanitarian service. Operating from its headquarters in Avignon, France, the Office advances international educational dialogue, public guidance on academic credential recognition, and intercultural cooperation through the Centre for Education and Diplomacy in Avignon.

Media Contact:

Office of Count Jonathan of Aquitaine Centre Culturel Européen, Villa des Arts 2 rue de la République, 84000 Avignon, France

Press Enquiries: Miss Adelaide S. Langford Private Secretary to Count Jonathan of Aquitaine press@countjonathan.org +33 4 90 27 45 62

Websites: www.countjonathan.org www.republicofaquitaine.com