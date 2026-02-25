Rudbig Interiors Expands Home Renovation Services in Birmingham

Birmingham, UK, 2026-02-25 — /EPR Network/ — Rudbig Interiors is proud to announce the expansion of its Home Renovation Services in Birmingham. The company now serves more homes across Birmingham and nearby areas within 30 miles.

Rudbig Interiors is a trusted local home renovation company. The team offers full home remodelling, modern kitchen fitting, laminate flooring, painting and decorating, tiling, plastering, dry lining, taping and jointing, and coving installation. The goal is simple. Make homes better, safer, and more beautiful.

Complete Home Renovation Solutions

Many homeowners in Birmingham want to upgrade their living space. Some need a full house renovation. Others want a new kitchen or fresh walls. Rudbig Interiors offers complete home renovation solutions under one roof.

From design to finish, the team handles every step. This includes planning, material selection, installation, and final touches. Each project is managed by skilled home renovators and trained contractors.

Modern Kitchen Fitting in Birmingham

Kitchens are the heart of the home. Rudbig Interiors provides modern kitchen fitting services with smart layouts and quality materials. The team installs cabinets, worktops, tiling, and flooring with care and precision.

Flooring, Tiling, and Plastering Experts

The company also provides laminate flooring installation for homes and commercial spaces. Their professional tilers handle bathroom tiling, kitchen wall tiling, and floor tiling projects.

Plastering and dry lining services help create smooth walls and strong finishes. Taping and jointing services ensure clean lines and long-lasting results.

Painting and Decorating Services

Fresh paint can change a room. Rudbig Interiors offers professional painting and decorating services for houses, flats, and offices. The team uses high-quality paints and clean techniques to deliver a flawless finish.

Serving Birmingham and Surrounding Areas

Rudbig Interiors proudly serves Birmingham, Solihull, Wolverhampton, Dudley, West Bromwich, Sutton Coldfield, and nearby locations. The company understands local property styles, building structures, and customer needs.

Trusted Local Home Renovators

Customer satisfaction is a top priority. The company focuses on quality workmanship, clear communication, and timely project completion. Each renovation project is completed with care, safety, and attention to detail.

Homeowners looking for reliable and affordable home renovation services in Birmingham can trust Rudbig Interiors for professional results.

For more information about RudBig Interiors, visit https://www.rudbiginteriors.co.uk/

About Rudbig Interiors

Contact Information

E-mail: info@rudbiginteriors.co.uk

Phone: +44 7944056909

GMB link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/gzC8CFQMT3miqazR6