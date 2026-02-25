Chatbot Market Investment Opportunities in AI Communication Technologies

The global chatbot market was valued at USD 7.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 27.29 billion by 2030, expanding at a robust CAGR of 23.3% from 2025 to 2030. The rapid growth of the chatbot industry is primarily driven by continuous advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and natural language processing technologies. These innovations have significantly enhanced chatbot capabilities, enabling more human-like, accurate, and contextual interactions.

Organizations across industries are increasingly deploying chatbots to improve customer engagement and optimize operational workflows. Chatbots offer 24/7 availability, faster response times, and cost-effective customer service, resulting in improved user satisfaction and business efficiency. Sectors such as e-commerce, banking, and data privacy & compliance are witnessing particularly strong adoption. Enhanced natural language processing capabilities have also expanded chatbot applications beyond customer support to include sales assistance, internal process automation, and employee engagement.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global chatbot market, accounting for a dominant revenue share of 31.1% in 2024.

The U.S. chatbot market continues to grow rapidly, supported by strong investments in customer experience and digital transformation initiatives.

Based on offerings, the solution segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 62.0% in 2024.

By type, standalone chatbots held the largest market share in 2024 due to their flexibility and ease of deployment.

Based on medium, mobile applications accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024 and are expected to maintain their leading position throughout the forecast period.

Download a free sample PDF of the Chatbot Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 7.76 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 27.29 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 23.3%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

The chatbot market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on generative AI integration, automation, and strategic partnerships to enhance enterprise productivity and customer engagement.

In June 2024, IBM Corporation announced multiple AI assistant innovations, including watsonx Assistant for Z, designed to support mainframe teams through generative AI and automation. Enhancements to watsonx Orchestrate, watsonx Assistant, and watsonx Code Assistant for Z aim to automate workflows and enable conversational enterprise search.

In January 2024, IBM Corporation partnered with SAP to co-develop generative AI-powered chatbot solutions targeting supply chain, finance, and sales functions in the consumer packaged goods and retail sectors. These solutions focus on optimizing store assortments, improving transportation planning, and automating order settlement.

In November 2023, National Westminster Bank plc collaborated with IBM Corporation to enhance its virtual assistant, Cora, using generative AI. The partnership aims to deliver more personalized and conversational banking experiences while expanding secure digital service access.

Key Companies in the Global Chatbot Market

[24]7.ai, Inc.

Acuvate

Aivo

Artificial Solutions

Botsify Inc.

Creative Virtual Ltd.

eGain Corporation

IBM Corporation

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Next IT Corp.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global chatbot market is set for rapid expansion, driven by rising enterprise adoption, advancements in generative AI, and the growing need for automated, scalable customer engagement solutions. As chatbot capabilities continue to evolve, their role across customer service, sales, and internal operations is expected to deepen, positioning chatbots as a core component of future digital business strategies.