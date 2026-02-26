Fashion Sourcing Leader Laurent Gabay Explains How To Make Money In Fashion

Miami, Florida, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Fashion Sourcing, founded by Laurent Gabay, is built around one core idea:

You don’t make money in fashion from design alone — you make money from smart sourcing.

Here’s how fashion sourcing explains making money in fashion:

1️⃣ Profit Is Made in Production, Not Retail

Many new brands think profit comes from selling high.

In reality, profit comes from controlling costs before the product is made.

Example:

T-shirt production cost: $6

Wholesale price: $15

Retail price: $30

If poor sourcing raises your cost to $10 instead of $6, your margin collapses.

Lesson: The factory you choose determines your margin.

2️⃣ Margins Are Everything

Healthy fashion businesses aim for:

70–80% markup from cost to wholesale

2.2–2.5× markup from wholesale to retail

If your sourcing is inefficient:

You can’t compete on price

Or you destroy your profit

Good sourcing = strong margins = scalable business.

3️⃣ MOQ Strategy (Minimum Order Quantity)

Fashion Sourcing emphasizes negotiating smart MOQs.

Too high → cash tied up in inventory

Too low → cost per unit too high

The sweet spot:

Low enough to test demand

High enough to keep unit cost profitable

This is how small brands avoid going bankrupt in their first season.

4️⃣ Speed = Money

Faster sampling and production means:

Faster trend response

Less dead inventory

Better cash flow

Big brands win because their sourcing cycles are tight and controlled.

5️⃣ Quality Control Protects Profit

Returns, defects, and production errors eat margins fast.

Strong sourcing systems include:

Clear tech packs

Pre-production samples

Quality inspections

This protects your profit before products hit customers.

6️⃣ Strategic Positioning

Smart sourcing lets you choose your market:

Ultra-low cost → mass market

Premium materials → luxury

Sustainable fabrics → eco positioning

Your sourcing strategy defines your brand identity.

💰 The Core Philosophy

Fashion Sourcing teaches that:

Creativity builds the brand.

Sourcing builds the business.

The brands that survive long-term are not just stylish — they are operationally disciplined.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For media & contact inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com