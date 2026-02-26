Oxnard Residents Seek Alcohol Detox Services for Safer and Supportive Recovery

Oxnard, CA, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Oxnard residents facing alcohol dependency are increasingly seeking professional detox and residential treatment services that offer safety, structure, and compassionate support. Located near Oxnard in Ventura County, Kokua Wellness offers medically supervised alcohol detox and residential addiction treatment in a calm, home-like environment.

Built on a foundation of trust, empathy, and evidence-based care, Kokua Wellness works closely with individuals seeking freedom from alcohol and substance use disorders. The program begins with medical detox, where clients receive continuous monitoring and clinical support to manage symptoms with medical support. From there, residents move into personalized inpatient treatment that includes individual therapy, group counseling, and holistic approaches that support physical, emotional, and mental healing.

The mission of Kokua Wellness reflects a commitment to treating addiction as a complex condition rather than a single symptom. The team focuses on helping clients understand underlying challenges such as trauma, mental health concerns, and life stressors while developing healthy coping strategies for long-term recovery. Each treatment plan is tailored to the individual, ensuring care that aligns with personal needs and recovery goals.

For more information or to learn more about alcohol detox services at Kokua Wellness, please visit the official website at https://kokuaventura.com/oxnard-ca/.

About Kokua Wellness: Kokua Wellness is a residential addiction treatment and medical detox center in Ventura, California. It provides clinically proven care, personalized treatment plans, and continued aftercare support to help clients build lasting recovery and overall well-being.

Press contact:

Company Name: Kokua Wellness

Address: 1219 Via Cielito

City: Ventura

State: CA

Zip Code: 93003

Phone Number: 805-620-0725