Schedulify Enhances Shopify Store Operations with Smart Theme Scheduler Automation

Ahmedabad, India, 2026-02-27 — /EPR Network/ — eQuest Solutions today announces the launch of a powerful automation app designed to streamline Shopify store operations. The app allows merchants to schedule theme changes in advance, automating publishing and reducing the need for manual intervention.

Updating themes for campaigns, seasonal promotions, or product launches often requires precise timing and can be time-consuming. This new solution ensures updates go live automatically, helping store owners maintain a professional storefront without errors or delays.

Key Features:

Automated publishing of Shopify themes

Schedule theme changes for specific dates and times

Manage multiple upcoming schedules from a single dashboard

Edit, pause, or cancel scheduled changes anytime

Simple, intuitive interface for merchants of all technical levels

By automating theme management, the app reduces operational stress and frees merchants to focus on marketing, engagement, and growth. Designed for businesses of all sizes, it supports Shopify stores in maintaining consistent campaigns and seasonal updates efficiently.

“Store owners shouldn’t have to worry about manually updating themes for every campaign,” said a spokesperson from eQuest Solutions. “With Schedulify Theme Scheduler, updates happen automatically, accurately, and on time.”

The app is available now on the Shopify App Store with flexible plans suitable for all merchants.

About eQuest Solutions

eQuest Solutions builds smart, practical solutions for e-commerce businesses. The company focuses on tools that streamline operations, reduce manual work, and help Shopify merchants grow efficiently.

Media Contact:

Email: schedulify@equestsolutions.net