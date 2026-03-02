LocalRamu Online Services Wins “Best Home Services Booking Platform 2026″

Bengaluru, India, 2026-03-02 — /EPR Network/ — LocalRamu Online Services Private Limited has been awarded the title of “Best Home Services Booking Platform 2026” by Business Outline. The recognition highlights the company’s consistent growth, structured service operations and expanding customer base across multiple Indian cities.

The award includes an official Certificate of Appreciation and a recognition trophy presented to the company for its performance in the organized home services sector. Business Outline acknowledged LocalRamu’s measurable progress, increasing service demand and clearly defined operational model as key factors behind the selection.

This recognition marks a very important milestone in the company’s journey and it reflects a steady rise in a competitive and fast evolving industry in India.

Raising the Standard of Home Service Delivery

India’s home services market has traditionally depended on informal contacts and local referrals. LocalRamu entered the space with a focused plan to bring order, clarity and professionalism into everyday home service bookings.

The company operates in cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mysuru, connecting households with trained professionals for plumbing, electrical work, electronics, home appliance repair, bike repair, CCTV installation, carpentry, civil projects, painting, cleaning and pest control services.

Moving away from unstructured local hiring methods, LocalRamu has implemented a formalised process that governs every stage of service delivery. Technicians are screened before onboarding. Service details are shared clearly before confirmation. Upon completion of each service, customer feedback is formally reviewed to evaluate service performance. The insights gathered are then incorporated into future service delivery processes to ensure consistent standards and continuous improvement.

The company’s digital booking system allows customers to schedule appointments, understand the service scope and receive updates without unnecessary complications. This structured workflow has helped the company maintain repeat customers and steady expansion.

Strategic Vision for Scalable Growth

Speaking on the achievement, the company’s CEO and Founder, Mr.Santosh Tyagi, shared a powerful message about the journey so far:

“Awards may acknowledge milestones, but what truly matters is the system behind them. This honour reflects the strength of our structured processes and the culture of execution that defines our organization. We are not driven by short term expansion metrics. Our commitment is to build a long lasting service benchmark that elevates standards for households across India”

In response to the rising preference for structured home service platforms, LocalRamu is advancing its operational model to ensure dependable execution and uniform standards across expanding markets.

The “Best Home Services Booking Platform 2026” recognition reinforces LocalRamu standing as an emerging leader in India’s evolving home services sector and sets the foundation for its next phase of growth.

Contact us:

Website: www.localramu.com

Email: Contact@localramu.com

Phone number: 7676407640