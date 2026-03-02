RX Japan Opens Visitor Registration for 30th Anniversary of International Jewellery Kobe

KOBE, Japan, 2026-03-02 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan is proud to announce the opening of visitor registration for the highly anticipated 30th edition of International Jewellery Kobe (IJK), Western Japan’s premier mid-year jewellery trade show. Taking place from May 14–16, 2026, at the Kobe International Exhibition Hall, this milestone event is set to be the largest showcase in IJK’s history, marking three decades of leadership, connection, and innovation in the jewellery industry.

Celebrating Three Decades of Excellence

The 30th anniversary marks a pivotal moment in the event’s ongoing legacy. Originally launched in 1997 as an initiative to revitalize Kobe after the devastation of the Great Hanshin–Awaji Earthquake, IJK has grown from humble beginnings into a flagship event on the global jewellery calendar. Over the years, the show has become a symbol of resilience and excellence, uniting the entire jewellery value chain and serving as a launchpad for business growth and industry advancement. With this anniversary, IJK celebrates its rich heritage as well as its continual evolution to meet the needs of today’s fast-changing market.

Product Diversity and Business Opportunities

IJK 2026 will dazzle visitors with a truly comprehensive showcase, featuring everything from exquisite fine jewellery, rare gemstones, and lustrous pearls to vital tools, state-of-the-art machinery, innovative packaging, and advanced IT solutions. This all-encompassing approach positions IJK as the definitive one-stop destination for those eager to discover new products, explore market-leading trends, and connect with a global network of industry professionals. Attendees will benefit from exclusive product launches, special show pricing, and top opportunities to build valuable business relationships.

Western Japan’s Largest Jewellery Showcase

Underscoring its status as Western Japan’s largest jewellery event, IJK 2026 will welcome an impressive 14,000 visitors and bring together 480 exhibitors from across Japan and overseas. The show floor will be packed with an extraordinary 890,000 pieces of jewellery—available both for display and immediate sale. Significant participation from China and other leading Asian markets will make IJK a powerful gateway for buyers and sellers aiming to access the region’s most dynamic markets. This unique scale and diversity set the event apart as a must-attend for anyone seriously engaged in the global jewellery business.

Kobe: A City of Heritage and Prestige

The event’s location in Kobe adds yet another layer of excitement and value for participants. As an international port city with a distinguished history in global trade, and a renowned hub for the pearl industry, Kobe offers a world-class backdrop and exceptional connectivity for exhibitors and visitors alike. The city’s vibrant culture, hospitality, and infrastructure ensure every attendee can maximize their experience at IJK.

Join the Celebration – Register Now

Industry professionals are strongly encouraged to register early and secure their participation in this landmark event. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of IJK’s 30-year journey and experience firsthand the innovation, elegance, and business growth that only IJK can deliver. Early registration guarantees flawless access to the exhibition and ensures you receive the latest updates on show features, exhibitor highlights, and exclusive networking opportunities.

Visit our website for more information: https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-feb&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site.