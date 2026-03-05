JJungles Adds Built-In Automations to its Comprehensive AgencyOS

JJungles is developing powerful built-in automations - both pre-built and custom sequences - within AgencyOS to help digital agencies streamline workflows, eliminate repetitive tasks, and reduce operational overhead.

Posted on 2026-03-05

Queensland, Australia, 2026-03-05 — /EPR Network/ — JJungles is on a mission to revolutionise the marketing industry and save agencies countless hours with the development of its powerful built-in automation framework inside JJungles AgencyOS, founded by Kirsty Englander.

While traditional CRMs focus primarily on managing customer relationships, they often fall short when it comes to controlling the full operational backbone of an agency. JJungles AgencyOS is taking a fundamentally different approach. The AgencyOS aims to support the daily functions that keep agencies moving, without any requirement for multiple platforms, patching in integrations, or tedious manual processes for basic daily tasks. 

Unlike conventional CRM platforms that rely heavily on third-party tools, integrations, and additional subscriptions to finally access automations, AgencyOS is being built with internal automations embedded directly into the system.

With it, agencies will be able to operate from one centralised system that automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks based on how agencies actually work; designed from real-world experience inside digital agencies. There are two main automations options.

To immediately reduce friction, JJungles AgencyOS uses pre-built automations known as Checklists. These ready-to-use workflows are structured sequences that trigger automatically once activated, requiring little to no manual intervention. Agencies can simply select a Checklist and allow the system to execute predefined steps behind the scenes.

Checklists can support:

  • On-page SEO workflows
  • Client onboarding sequences
  • Campaign execution processes
  • Internal reviews and approval stages
  • Payroll and finance procedures

By automating these repeatable processes, agencies can eliminate bottlenecks, improve consistency, and free up valuable team capacity.

For agencies seeking deeper operational control, JJungles AgencyOS also includes a powerful drag-and-drop customised automation builder.

This functionality enables agencies to design workflows tailored precisely to their internal structure. From automated task creation and contact organisation to approvals, invoicing triggers, reminders, and follow-ups; every operational detail can be streamlined within a single ecosystem.

These automations are not just designed to save time. They aim to:

  • Improve service delivery consistency
  • Reduce operational friction
  • Increase internal accountability
  • Strengthen client outcomes
  • Drive higher client retention

The development of the automations feature displays JJungles’ dedication to providing agencies and marketing professionals with a comprehensive system that not only supports all their operational needs, but also encourages constant growth. 

Join the Journey

JJungles AgencyOS was founded by Kirsty Englander, with the mission of unifying content creation, SEO, social scheduling, landing pages, client portals, CRM, reporting, and AI into one cohesive and affordable platform, eliminating friction and restoring clarity to agency operations.

Help shape JJungles into your ideal tool by joining the JJungles Founders Club today. 

