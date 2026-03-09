Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. to Showcase Advanced Scapula Plating System at World Health Expo Miami

New Delhi, India, 2026-03-09 — /EPR Network/ — Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., a trusted name in the orthopedic device manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce its participation in World Health Expo Miami 2026, where the company will unveil its new and advanced Scapula Plating System at booth Y23. Taking place from 17-19 June 2026, the event will provide an ideal global platform for Siora to connect with distributors, surgeons, and healthcare leaders seeking reliable and innovative trauma solutions.

With over three decades of experience in manufacturing orthopedic implants, Siora Surgicals has built a strong reputation for quality, precision, and consistency. Its participation in World Health Expo (WHX) Miami 2026 reflects the company’s continued commitment to expanding its global footprint and introducing thoughtfully engineered products designed to address evolving clinical needs.

Introducing the New Scapula Plating System

Scapular fractures, though less common than other orthopedic injuries, demand careful anatomical alignment and stable fixation to restore proper shoulder function. Understanding these clinical challenges, Siora Surgicals has developed a comprehensive Scapula Plating System designed to offer surgeons improved adaptability, secure fixation, and ease of use during complex procedures.

The newly launched system includes anatomically contoured plates that are designed to match the natural geometry of the scapula. This reduces the need for excessive intraoperative bending and helps minimize surgical time. The plates are manufactured using high-quality medical-grade titanium, known for its strength, biocompatibility, and corrosion resistance.

In addition to anatomical accuracy, the system offers multiple plate configurations and screw options, enabling surgeons to address various fracture patterns with confidence. The low-profile design aims to reduce soft tissue irritation while ensuring strong and stable fixation.

Focused on Quality and Compliance

Siora Surgicals continues to maintain strict quality control standards across all stages of manufacturing. All implants are produced under an ISO 13485-certified quality management system, ensuring consistent performance and patient safety. The company also follows globally recognized standards for risk management, biocompatibility evaluation, and product labeling.

Every product undergoes thorough inspection and testing before it reaches the market. This disciplined approach has helped Siora earn the trust of distributors and healthcare professionals in multiple countries.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

WHX Miami 2026 will serve as an important opportunity for Siora Surgicals to strengthen relationships with existing partners and explore new distribution collaborations. The company actively seeks long-term partnerships with distributors who value dependable supply chains, transparent communication, and consistent product quality.

By showcasing its Scapula Plating System at this international event, Siora aims to demonstrate its capability to deliver advanced trauma solutions that meet modern surgical expectations. Visitors to the Siora booth will have the opportunity to interact with the company’s representatives, discuss product features in detail, and explore potential business collaborations.

A Vision for Continuous Innovation

Siora Surgicals believes that innovation in orthopedic care should always be guided by real surgical needs. The development of the Scapula Plating System reflects the company’s focus on combining anatomical understanding with practical surgical insights.

As the global demand for specialized trauma implants continues to grow, Siora remains dedicated to investing in research, advanced manufacturing technologies, and rigorous quality systems. Participation in World Health Expo 2026 marks another step forward in its mission to make reliable orthopedic solutions accessible worldwide.

Healthcare professionals, distributors, and industry stakeholders are invited to visit Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. at World Health Expo Miami 2026 at booth Y23 to learn more about its new Scapula Plating System and comprehensive range of trauma implants.

About Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. is an India-based manufacturer of orthopedic implants and instruments with a global presence. With decades of manufacturing expertise and a strong focus on quality, the company offers a wide range of trauma and spine solutions designed to support better surgical outcomes and patient care.