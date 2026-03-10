GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Musculoskeletal Follow-up Program, Delivering Evidence-Based Virtual Rehabilitation and Monitoring for Orthopedic Patients Nationwide

Helena, Montana, 2026-03-10 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its dedicated Musculoskeletal (MSK) Follow-up Program, a comprehensive virtual care service designed to address the full spectrum of post-operative and non-operative orthopedic rehabilitation needs through evidence-based remote assessment, treatment, and monitoring. Delivered by a multidisciplinary network of physicians, nurse practitioners, physical therapists, and health coaches, this program brings expert MSK care directly to patients recovering from surgery or managing chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

Musculoskeletal conditions represent the leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting more than 1.7 billion people globally and accounting for significant healthcare utilization and lost productivity . In the United States, MSK conditions are highly prevalent among Medicare beneficiaries and contribute substantially to healthcare costs . Traditional follow-up care requires frequent in-person visits that create significant burdens for patients—particularly older adults, those in rural communities, and individuals with mobility limitations. GoTo Telemed’s program eliminates these barriers while delivering clinical outcomes comparable to or exceeding conventional in-person care.

“Recovery from orthopedic surgery or management of chronic musculoskeletal pain doesn’t happen only in the clinic—it happens in patients’ daily lives, where they need ongoing guidance, encouragement, and monitoring,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Musculoskeletal Follow-up Program reimagines post-operative and rehabilitative care by bringing expert physical therapy, physician oversight, and remote monitoring directly to patients through our integrated telehealth platform. Whether recovering from total knee arthroplasty, managing chronic back pain, or rehabilitating after an injury, patients now have continuous access to the multidisciplinary expertise they need to achieve optimal outcomes—all from the comfort and convenience of home.”

Comprehensive Clinical Services for Musculoskeletal Follow-up

GoTo Telemed’s MSK Follow-up Program addresses the full range of post-operative and non-operative rehabilitation needs through specialized clinical pathways informed by the latest evidence in telerehabilitation:

Service Component Description and Clinical Applications

Multidisciplinary Initial Evaluation Comprehensive assessment conducted jointly by a physician or nurse practitioner and a physical therapist during the same video visit. This integrated approach, validated in peer-reviewed research, ensures coordinated care planning and eliminates fragmented communication between providers .

Virtual Physical Therapy Sessions Live, one-on-one video consultations with licensed physical therapists who guide patients through personalized exercise programs, assess movement quality, provide real-time feedback, and progress treatment based on individual response. Research confirms that telerehabilitation produces comparable improvements in range of motion and functional outcomes to in-person therapy following total knee arthroplasty .

Cloud-Based Exercise Prescription and Monitoring Patients receive structured, personalized exercise prescriptions delivered through GoTo Telemed’s secure platform, with video demonstrations, written instructions, and automated reminders. A 2025 randomized controlled trial demonstrated that cloud-based follow-up systems significantly improve knee function, quality of life, and rehabilitation adherence in the critical early weeks following total knee arthroplasty compared to conventional follow-up .

Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) The program utilizes FDA-cleared devices and patient-reported data to track progress between visits, enabling early identification of complications or plateaus. GoTo Telemed’s RTM module supports billing for covered services under Medicare and commercial plans, creating sustainable revenue opportunities for providers while improving patient outcomes .

Health Coaching and Lifestyle Support Access to health coaches and registered dietitians for patients with concomitant concerns such as weight management, nutrition optimization, and behavior change support—critical adjuncts to MSK care that improve long-term outcomes. Research demonstrates that 46% of patients in virtual MSK programs benefit from health coaching and 15% from dietitian consultation .

Imaging and Referral Coordination When clinically indicated, providers order imaging studies at local facilities and coordinate referrals for in-person services. In published studies, imaging was required in only 2% of virtual MSK patients and in-person referrals in 3%, demonstrating that the vast majority of care can be managed remotely .

Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Systematic collection and tracking of validated outcome measures including WOMAC, KOOS JR., HOOS JR., and PROMIS Global scores to objectively monitor progress and guide treatment decisions. High patient engagement with PROMs collection—exceeding 90% opt-in rates—enables data-driven care and supports value-based reimbursement models .

Evidence-Based Clinical Outcomes

The MSK Follow-up Program is grounded in robust peer-reviewed research demonstrating the safety, efficacy, and cost-effectiveness of telerehabilitation:

Comparable Functional Outcomes: A study of 100 consecutive patients undergoing virtual physiotherapy following total knee arthroplasty demonstrated mean flexion improvement from 92.0 to 122.6 degrees at discharge—comparable to in-person cohorts—with no difference in final pain scores between virtual and in-person groups .

Superior Early Recovery: A 2025 randomized controlled trial of 151 patients found that cloud-based follow-up produced superior knee function and rehabilitation adherence at 2 and 4 weeks post-surgery compared to conventional follow-up, with significantly higher quality of life at 4 weeks .

High Patient Satisfaction: In Medicare Advantage populations receiving multidisciplinary virtual MSK care, 83% of patients reported significant pain improvement and 84-86% reported physical health improvement, with all care delivered through telemedicine .

Cost-Effectiveness: Cloud-based follow-up systems significantly reduce total follow-up costs compared to conventional methods . Orthopedic practices implementing comprehensive remote MSK platforms have identified $2-3 million in potential annual savings through reduced adverse events, improved workflow efficiency, and remote therapeutic monitoring revenue .

Clinical Equivalence for Range of Motion: Reliability studies confirm that many strength and range-of-motion tests—including hip flexion, shoulder strength, hip abduction, and shoulder active abduction—can be accurately assessed via telehealth examination, with 91-100% agreement between virtual and in-person measurements for key assessments .

Conditions and Populations Served

GoTo Telemed’s MSK Follow-up Program serves diverse patient populations across the full spectrum of musculoskeletal care:

Clinical Focus Applications

Post-Operative Orthopedic Rehabilitation Total knee arthroplasty, total hip arthroplasty, shoulder surgery, spine surgery, and other orthopedic procedures requiring structured post-operative rehabilitation

Acute Musculoskeletal Injuries Fractures, sprains, strains, and soft tissue injuries requiring ongoing monitoring and rehabilitation guidance

Chronic Musculoskeletal Conditions Osteoarthritis, chronic low back pain, rotator cuff pathology, and other conditions requiring long-term management and periodic reassessment

Geriatric MSK Care Specialized rehabilitation for older adults, including those with multiple comorbidities and mobility limitations that make in-person visits challenging

Rural and Underserved Populations Patients in communities lacking access to physical therapy and orthopedic specialists

Workers’ Compensation and Occupational Health Structured rehabilitation programs supporting return-to-work outcomes with objective progress tracking

Program Structure and Delivery

The MSK Follow-up Program is delivered through a flexible, patient-centered framework optimized for clinical effectiveness and patient engagement:

Comprehensive Initial Assessment: New patients undergo thorough evaluation by a physician or nurse practitioner and physical therapist during the same virtual encounter . This integrated approach ensures accurate diagnosis, appropriate treatment planning, and coordinated care from the outset.

Personalized Treatment Planning: Based on comprehensive assessment, providers develop individualized treatment plans incorporating evidence-based exercise prescriptions, manual therapy guidance, pain management strategies, and—when indicated—referrals for imaging or in-person services.

Structured Follow-up Schedule: Patients receive scheduled follow-up visits aligned with clinical milestones—typically more frequent in the early post-operative period (2-4 weeks) and tapering as recovery progresses. Research demonstrates that patients average 7.6 follow-up physical therapy visits and 14% have follow-up physician visits in virtual MSK programs .

Remote Therapeutic Monitoring: Between visits, patients track progress using GoTo Telemed’s RTM tools, including patient-reported outcome measures, exercise adherence logging, and—when appropriate—connected devices for objective physiologic data. The platform’s RTM module supports billing for covered services under the newer CPT codes introduced for MSK care, which differ from traditional Remote Patient Monitoring codes and can be used by a broader range of providers .

Integration with In-Person Care: When clinically indicated, the program facilitates seamless referral to in-person providers for advanced imaging, injection therapy, or surgical consultation—ensuring continuity and complete information transfer.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Comprehensive Ecosystem

The MSK Follow-up Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth platform, ensuring coordinated, continuous care:

Unified Health Record: All consultation documentation, rehabilitation progress notes, patient-reported outcome measures, and remote monitoring data are incorporated into the patient’s lifetime electronic health record, accessible to all authorized providers across medical and specialty care.

Seamless Care Coordination: When patients present with complex needs requiring input from multiple disciplines—such as MSK conditions with concomitant metabolic concerns or psychological factors—the platform facilitates warm handoffs to appropriate specialists within GoTo Telemed’s network, including endocrinologists, rheumatologists, pain specialists, and behavioral health providers.

Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Integration: The platform’s RTM module supports systematic collection of patient-reported outcomes and exercise adherence data, with automated alerts for values or patterns requiring clinical attention. Research demonstrates that this approach improves outcomes by enabling proactive rather than reactive care .

Patient Portal and Mobile Access: Patients access their personalized exercise programs, educational resources, and communication tools through GoTo Telemed’s secure patient portal and mobile application, ensuring continuous engagement between scheduled visits.

Clinical Decision Support: Built-in clinical pathways guide providers through evidence-based assessment and treatment protocols, ensuring consistent, high-quality care across the provider network.

A Transformative Opportunity for Musculoskeletal Providers

For orthopedic surgeons, physiatrists, physical therapists, and other MSK specialists, GoTo Telemed’s program offers a meaningful practice opportunity aligned with the future of rehabilitation delivery:

Focus on Meaningful Work: Providers apply their expertise to guide patients through critical recovery periods, experiencing the satisfaction of improving functional outcomes and quality of life through structured, evidence-based care.

Flexible Practice Model: Clinicians maintain complete autonomy over their schedules, practicing as little or as much as desired while serving a nationwide population of patients seeking MSK follow-up care.

Complete Practice Support: GoTo Telemed provides full malpractice insurance coverage, comprehensive billing and coding support—including for remote therapeutic monitoring services—and immediate access to a growing population of post-operative and chronic MSK patients.

Professional Independence: Providers build their practice within GoTo Telemed’s supportive ecosystem while maintaining clinical autonomy and professional decision-making authority.

No Administrative Burden: The platform handles all credentialing, scheduling, billing, and documentation, allowing clinicians to focus entirely on clinical care and patient relationships.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

The MSK Follow-up Program operates within GoTo Telemed’s rigorous compliance framework, aligned with professional guidelines from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapists, which affirms that virtual health technologies may be integrated with in-person care when such integration aligns with patient needs, goals, and values :

State-Specific Licensure Management: Verification of active, unrestricted licenses in all states where care is delivered, with support for interstate licensure compacts

Evidence-Based Practice Standards: Adherence to clinical practice guidelines for MSK rehabilitation and telerehabilitation delivery

Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Compliance: Rigorous adherence to CPT coding requirements for RTM services, including patient eligibility, frequency limitations, and provider documentation standards

Quality Monitoring: Ongoing peer review, competency assessments, and patient outcome tracking ensuring maintenance of highest care standards

HIPAA-Compliant Infrastructure: Enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, and regular third-party security audits ensuring complete protection of patient health information

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s Musculoskeletal Follow-up Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform and mobile application. Patients may enroll directly or be referred by their orthopedic surgeon, primary care provider, or other health professional following surgery or injury.

Orthopedic surgeons, physiatrists, physical therapists, and other MSK specialists interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Orthopedic surgery practices and hospital orthopedic departments

Physical therapy clinics and rehabilitation centers

Accountable care organizations and Medicare Advantage plans

Workers’ compensation programs and occupational health services

Skilled nursing facilities and post-acute care providers

Health plans seeking value-based MSK solutions

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660

www.gototelemed.com