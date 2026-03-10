Fabrizio Di Amato: MAIRE strengthens its role in the green transition

Fabrizio Di Amato unveils MAIRE’s ten-year plan to strengthen its role in the energy transition, targeting over 10 billion euros in revenues by 2033 and 1 billion euros EBITDA, supported by major investments and a renewed organizational model.

Fabrizio Di Amato on MAIRE’s ten-year plan for energy transition

Milan, Italy, 2026-03-10 — /EPR Network/ — MAIRE put in motion a new strategy aimed at strengthening its position within the energy transition. With a ten-year plan, the Group led by Fabrizio Di Amato responds to an energy scenario that requires huge investments and the search for solutions to decarbonise both new and existing plants. According to its Founder and Chairman, the company has all the means to deploy the most flexible solutions. “In order to anticipate the epochal changes affecting the energy transition – he says – it was necessary to prepare a ten-year plan that envisages revenues of more than 10 billion to 2033, an EBITDA of one billion, against more than one billion in investments to be made over the plan period, and net cash of 1.6 billion”. The plan implementation relies on the two “legs” of MAIRE’s new organisational model: one being the Tecnimont Integrated E&Solutions business unit and the other being the Technology Solutions business unit, reporting to NEXTCHEM. The former will be called upon to cope with the growth in the quantity and size of energy projects thanks to its execution capabilities, the latter will have to leverage its expertise in process engineering to incorporate its proprietary technologies, supporting customers with end-to-end solutions in the fertilisers, hydrogen, chemicals, circular fuels and polymers sectors, which are all crucial in the decarbonising process.

Fabrizio Di Amato: a reorganization that will ensure the increase of operational efficiency

“We have focused on a divisional model – Fabrizio Di Amato points out – with two distinct brands (Tecnimont and NEXTCHEM) to differentiate two worlds that are different in terms of processes and skills, but which then work side by side in the execution of projects because the technology business unit is complementary to the other. In addition, the reorganisation has allowed us to have a greater focus on projects and to implement many of the things we do, while also managing to attract many more young people who have a very high sensitivity to the energy transition, as demonstrated by the more than 2,000 interviews we are conducting in schools with our Foundation”. The reorganisation has hence given new impetus to the Group so far and has been followed by the further reorganization of the subsidiary NEXTCHEM, which is now divided into three business lines: sustainable fertilisers, low carbon energy vectors and circular solutions. The new structure will have to ensure “the increase of operational efficiency, the expansion of reference markets and the acceleration of the development of sustainable and scalable technologies”. According to Fabrizio Di Amato, no option should be neglected in the development of new solutions, hydrogen included. MAIRE is, in fact, inclined to drive forward on multiple fronts: from the production of hydrogen from renewable resources to circular hydrogen deriving from waste.