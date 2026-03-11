Hashcodex Launches Secure, Multi-Chain Crypto Presale Platform for 2026 Projects

Posted on 2026-03-11

Madurai, IN, 2026-03-11 — /EPR Network/ — Leading blockchain development company Hashcodex today announced the launch of its specialized Crypto Presale Platform Development services, enabling startups and projects to execute secure token presales in the booming cryptocurrency ecosystem.

In response to surging demand for decentralized fundraising, Hashcodex’s new offering provides end-to-end solutions for building custom presale platforms.

Key features include

  • Smart contract integration for fair launches
  • Multi-chain support (Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Solana)
  • KYC/AML compliance tools
  • Tiered pricing mechanisms
  • Real-time analytics dashboards 

These platforms help projects raise funds efficiently, minimize risks such as rug pulls, and build investor trust.

“Crypto Presale Platform Development is changing how Web3 projects secure early funding,” said Chandru Murugan, CEO of Hashcodex. “Our battle-tested frameworks have already powered over 15 successful presales, raising more than $50,000 collectively. We’re excited to make this accessible to innovators worldwide.”

Hashcodex has a proven track record in blockchain, with clients including DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces. 

For more details or to schedule a demo, visit www.hashcodex.com or contact 8610977481 / sales@hashcodex.com 

Media Contact:
Augustin Z
augustin.z18923@gmail.com 

About Hashcodex

Hashcodex is an India-based blockchain powerhouse delivering secure, scalable solutions for crypto projects beginning in 2024. Specializing in Crypto Presale Platform Development, DeFi apps, and NFT ecosystems.

