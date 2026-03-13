Alarming Rise in Rodent Infestations Through Home Drainage Systems in Walton-on-Thames, Warns YourDrainExperts

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey , 2026-03-13 — /EPR Network/ – YourDrainExperts, Surrey’s drainage specialists, is alerting Walton-on-Thames homeowners to a significant increase in rodent infestations entering properties through damaged drainage systems. The warning comes as recent UK research reveals a 30% surge in rat populations across urban areas, with drainage networks becoming a primary access route into residential homes.

According to the British Pest Control Association’s 2024 National Rodent Survey, call-outs for rat infestations increased by 32% compared to 2023 figures, with sewers and drainage systems identified as key pathways for property infiltration.

“We’re attending more rodent-related drainage issues than ever before across Walton-on-Thames and the surrounding areas,” explains Matt Thorpe, Managing Director of YourDrainExperts. “What many homeowners don’t realise is that a crack as small as 15mm in a drainage pipe is all a rat needs to gain access to your property.”

Recent research from the University of Reading found that changing food disposal habits and the proliferation of food delivery services have contributed significantly to urban rodent populations. The study documented a direct correlation between areas with high concentrations of takeaway outlets and increased rat activity, noting a 65% higher presence in neighbourhoods with five or more food establishments within a 500-metre radius.

Additional findings from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) highlight that littering near residential areas has risen by 24% since 2022, providing additional food sources that sustain growing rodent populations.

Signs that rodents may be accessing your Walton-on-Thames home through drainage systems include:

– Scratching noises coming from beneath floors or within walls

– Foul odours emanating from multiple drains

– Visible drainage backup with no obvious cause

– Unexplained water damage near ground floor plumbing fixtures

– Rat sightings near external drainage access points

YourDrainExperts has developed a specialised Rodent Prevention Programme that includes:

– CCTV drain surveys to identify entry points

– Non-disruptive pipe lining to seal cracks and damage

– Installation of specialised rodent barriers at key drainage junctions

– Ultrasonic deterrent systems for high-risk properties

– Regular maintenance checks to ensure ongoing protection

“The combination of increased takeaway consumption and infrastructure ageing has created perfect conditions for rodent populations to thrive and infiltrate homes,” continues Thorpe. “We’re finding that up to 40% of rat infestations we investigate can be traced directly to drainage system failures that provide direct highways into homes. These aren’t just pest control issues – they’re structural plumbing problems that require specialist drainage expertise to resolve permanently.”

YourDrainExperts is now offering comprehensive drainage inspections and rodent prevention services to homeowners throughout Walton-on-Thames, Weybridge, Chertsey, and the wider Surrey area.

