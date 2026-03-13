GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive PTSD Management Program, Delivering Evidence-Based Psychotherapy and Medication Oversight Through Integrated Virtual Care

Helena, Montana, 2026-03-13 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its dedicated PTSD Management Program, a comprehensive virtual care service designed to address the full spectrum of post-traumatic stress disorder through evidence-based psychotherapy, expert medication management, and continuous symptom monitoring. Delivered by a multidisciplinary network of psychiatrists, psychologists, trauma-trained therapists, and nurse practitioners, this program brings expert trauma care directly to individuals nationwide, eliminating geographic barriers and long wait times that have historically prevented millions from accessing effective treatment.

Post-traumatic stress disorder affects approximately 3.5% of U.S. adults annually, with lifetime prevalence reaching 6-8% and significantly higher rates among veterans, first responders, and survivors of interpersonal violence. Despite the availability of highly effective, evidence-based treatments—including several psychotherapies with decades of research support—access remains critically limited, particularly in rural and underserved communities. The average wait time for trauma-focused therapy can exceed three to six months, and many communities lack any provider trained in evidence-based PTSD interventions. GoTo Telemed’s program eliminates these barriers by connecting patients with expert trauma specialists through secure, confidential virtual consultations.

“Trauma changes how people see themselves, others, and the world—but effective treatment can restore hope and rebuild lives,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our PTSD Management Program brings the gold standard of trauma care—therapies with decades of rigorous research backing—directly to patients through telehealth. Whether an individual needs Prolonged Exposure, Cognitive Processing Therapy, EMDR, or medication management, we provide access to trained specialists who deliver these interventions with fidelity and compassion. Through virtual care, we ensure that no one is denied effective treatment simply because of where they live.”

Comprehensive Clinical Services for PTSD Management

GoTo Telemed’s PTSD Management Program addresses the full spectrum of patient needs through specialized clinical pathways aligned with current evidence-based guidelines from the Department of Veterans Affairs/Department of Defense, American Psychological Association, and International Society for Traumatic Stress Studies :

Service Component Description and Clinical Applications

Comprehensive Diagnostic Evaluation Thorough clinical assessment to confirm PTSD diagnosis, identify trauma type and chronicity, evaluate for complex PTSD (CPTSD) features including disturbances in self-organization, and screen for common comorbidities including depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders .

Evidence-Based Psychotherapy Access to all four first-line trauma-focused psychotherapies with proven efficacy: Prolonged Exposure (PE), Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) .

Massed Telehealth Treatment Option Intensive, time-limited treatment delivered via telehealth over 4 weeks rather than traditional weekly sessions. VA research demonstrates that massed format produces large reductions in PTSD symptoms (effect size d=1.48) and depressive symptoms (d=1.08) with 81.8% treatment completion .

Medication Management Expert oversight of pharmacotherapy following the Harvard Psychopharmacology Algorithm, including prazosin for trauma-related nightmares and sleep impairment (first-line), SSRIs (sertraline, paroxetine) for daytime symptoms, and augmentation strategies for treatment-resistant cases .

Complex PTSD (CPTSD) Specialty Care Specialized treatment for individuals with histories of prolonged, repeated trauma who experience disturbances in self-organization (affect dysregulation, negative self-concept, interpersonal difficulties). Phase-based approaches integrate evidence-based methods with focus on therapeutic alliance and relational safety .

Remote Symptom Monitoring Systematic tracking of PTSD symptoms using validated instruments including PCL-5, with results automatically integrated into the patient’s electronic health record for objective outcome measurement and treatment adjustment.

Comorbid Condition Integration Coordinated care addressing depression, anxiety, substance use, and other conditions that frequently co-occur with PTSD. Research confirms that treating PTSD symptoms often improves control over alcohol and drug use .

Telehealth-Delivered EMDR Specialized virtual EMDR therapy following standard protocols adapted for telehealth delivery. VA training resources confirm that EMDR can be effectively implemented in virtual settings with appropriate strategies for complex presentations .

Four Evidence-Based Psychotherapies: A Patient-Centered Choice

The program offers all four first-line, evidence-based psychotherapies for PTSD, recognizing that different patients respond better to different approaches and that patient preference is a critical determinant of outcomes :

Therapy Approach Typical Duration Best Suited For

Prolonged Exposure (PE) Patients face and process traumatic memories through imaginal exposure (recounting the trauma) and in vivo exposure (facing real-world reminders) until anxiety subsides through habituation . 8-16 sessions, 60-90 minutes each Patients with single-episode trauma who can tolerate exposure work; those seeking fast relief

Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) Patients learn to identify, challenge, and alter unhelpful beliefs or “stuck points” related to the trauma—including thoughts about safety, trust, control, self-esteem, and intimacy . 12 sessions (flexible based on need) Patients who struggle with distorted beliefs about themselves and the world; those who prefer cognitive rather than intensive exposure work

Trauma-Focused CBT (TF-CBT) Combines exposure components with extensive psychoeducation, relaxation training, and skills in cognitive restructuring and emotion regulation before starting trauma processing . 12-16 weeks individual or group Patients who need stabilization and skills-building before trauma work; children, adolescents, and those with significant dysregulation

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Patients focus on traumatic memories while attending to bilateral stimulation (eye movements, taps, tones), facilitating adaptive processing of trauma memories . Variable, typically 6-12 sessions Patients who prefer less verbal processing; those who have not responded to other approaches

Research confirms that all four therapies are effective, and the choice should be guided by patient preference, clinical presentation, and treatment history. For patients who have not benefited from one approach, trying another often produces positive results .

Evidence-Based Medication Management

For patients who prefer or require pharmacotherapy, the program follows the rigorously developed Harvard Psychopharmacology Algorithm, updated with 2024-2025 evidence :

Step 1: Address Sleep Impairment First: Prazosin remains first-line for PTSD-related sleep disturbances, including nightmares and disturbed awakenings. Multiple meta-analyses reinforce prazosin’s effectiveness, and it may be particularly useful for patients with comorbid alcohol use disorder and headaches. Doses may be titrated higher than traditional protocols in patients who tolerate it .

Step 2: Target Daytime Symptoms: After sleep is adequately managed, if significant daytime PTSD symptoms remain, SSRIs (sertraline or paroxetine) are recommended as first-line pharmacotherapy .

Step 3: Augmentation Strategies: If psychotic symptoms are present and do not respond to SSRI, consider antipsychotic augmentation (aripiprazole preferred). If results remain unsatisfactory, a second SSRI or SNRI may be tried, though SNRIs offer no benefit for hyperarousal symptoms. Prazosin may also be tried for residual daytime symptoms .

Step 4: Emerging Treatments: Transcranial magnetic stimulation, direct current stimulation, and stellate ganglion block show promise but current evidence does not yet warrant their inclusion in the core algorithm .

Comorbidities and Special Populations: The algorithm provides specific guidance for patients with alcohol use disorder (prazosin may reduce craving and alcohol use), headaches (prazosin effective), and older adults (prazosin well-tolerated at mean dose 5mg) .

Evidence for Telehealth-Delivered PTSD Treatment

The PTSD Management Program is grounded in robust research demonstrating that telehealth is not merely a convenient alternative but a clinically equivalent—and in some cases superior—modality for trauma care:

Massed Telehealth Treatment: A 2024 study of veterans participating in a virtual 4-week massed PTSD program found that 81.8% completed treatment and experienced large reductions in PTSD symptoms (d=1.48) and depressive symptoms (d=1.08) at Week 4, sustained at 1-month follow-up . This demonstrates that evidence-based treatment can be effectively delivered in an intensive format over telehealth.

Remote Mental Health Interventions: A comprehensive 2026 review of 147 studies found that remote interventions—including telepsychiatry, online CBT, and mobile apps—effectively reduced symptoms of depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Effectiveness was highest when interventions were implemented early, integrated within stepped-care models, and guided by trained professionals .

Telehealth EMDR: VA training resources confirm that EMDR can be effectively delivered in virtual settings, with specific strategies available for managing complex client presentations and maintaining fidelity to the standard protocol .

Access Solutions: For patients whose preferred treatment is not available locally, telehealth provides direct access to trained specialists. The VA patient guide explicitly addresses this barrier: “They may be able to connect you with another clinician who offers your preferred one, either locally or through telehealth” .

Addressing Patient Concerns About Treatment

The program incorporates evidence-based responses to common patient concerns, drawn from VA patient education resources :

“What if treatment makes me feel worse?” Most patients notice symptom improvement. A smaller group experiences slight temporary increase in PTSD symptoms at first—similar to soreness when starting exercise—which resolves with continued treatment .

“What if I’ve had PTSD for years?” PTSD treatment can help no matter how long symptoms have persisted. Duration of illness does not predict treatment response .

“Can I get treatment if I’m drinking or using drugs?” Yes. Treating PTSD symptoms often helps patients gain more control over alcohol or drug use .

“What if I have complex PTSD?” Trauma-focused treatment is effective for CPTSD. All PTSD treatments are flexible enough to address a range of traumatic experiences, and phase-based approaches with strong relational focus show particular promise for DSO symptoms .

“What if treatment didn’t help before?” Most people benefit from PTSD treatment, but no single treatment works perfectly for everyone. Patients who do not benefit from one approach may find that another treatment is helpful .

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Comprehensive Ecosystem

The PTSD Management Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth platform:

Unified Health Record: All therapy documentation, PCL-5 scores, medication histories, and treatment plans are incorporated into the patient’s lifetime electronic health record, accessible to all authorized providers across medical and behavioral health specialties.

Seamless Care Coordination: When patients present with complex needs requiring input from multiple disciplines—such as comorbid substance use disorders requiring addiction psychiatry consultation—the platform facilitates warm handoffs to appropriate specialists within GoTo Telemed’s integrated network.

Remote Symptom Monitoring: Patients complete regular PCL-5 assessments through GoTo Telemed’s patient portal, with results automatically tracked and flagged for provider review when scores indicate deterioration or improvement.

Secure Telehealth Platform: All therapy sessions occur through GoTo Telemed’s HIPAA-compliant video platform, with end-to-end encryption ensuring complete privacy and confidentiality—essential for trauma work.

Patient Portal and Mobile Access: Patients access their personalized care plans, psychoeducation resources, between-session practice materials, and communication tools through GoTo Telemed’s secure patient portal and mobile application.

A Transformative Opportunity for Trauma Specialists

For psychiatrists, psychologists, trauma-trained therapists, and advanced practice providers, GoTo Telemed’s PTSD Management Program offers a meaningful practice opportunity:

Focus on Meaningful, Life-Changing Work: Providers apply their expertise to a population where effective treatment transforms lives, restoring functioning, relationships, and hope after trauma.

Flexible Practice Model: Clinicians maintain complete autonomy over their schedules, practicing as little or as much as desired while serving a nationwide population of patients seeking trauma care.

Complete Practice Support: GoTo Telemed provides full malpractice insurance coverage, comprehensive billing and coding support for psychotherapy and medication management services, and immediate access to a growing population of patients seeking PTSD treatment.

Professional Independence: Providers build their practice within GoTo Telemed’s supportive ecosystem while maintaining clinical autonomy and professional decision-making authority.

No Administrative Burden: The platform handles all credentialing, scheduling, billing, and documentation, allowing clinicians to focus entirely on clinical care and therapeutic relationships.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

The PTSD Management Program operates within GoTo Telemed’s rigorous compliance framework, aligned with professional guidelines from the VA/DoD, APA, ISTSS, and other authoritative bodies :

State-Specific Licensure Management: Verification of active, unrestricted licenses in all states where care is delivered, with support for interstate licensure compacts

Evidence-Based Practice Standards: Adherence to current clinical practice guidelines for PTSD diagnosis and treatment

Controlled Substance Compliance: Rigorous adherence to DEA regulations and state-specific telehealth prescribing rules for patients receiving medication management

Quality Monitoring: Ongoing peer review, competency assessments, and patient outcome tracking ensuring maintenance of highest care standards

HIPAA-Compliant Infrastructure: Enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, and regular third-party security audits ensuring complete protection of patient health information

Trauma-Informed Care Principles: All providers trained in trauma-informed approaches emphasizing safety, trustworthiness, choice, collaboration, and empowerment

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s PTSD Management Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform and mobile application. Patients may enroll directly or be referred by their primary care provider, employee assistance program, veteran service organization, or other health professional.

Psychiatrists, psychologists, trauma-trained therapists, and advanced practice providers interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Veteran service organizations and military family support programs

First responder agencies (police, fire, EMS)

Rape crisis centers and domestic violence shelters

Community mental health centers and behavioral health organizations

Employee assistance programs and employer wellness initiatives

Health plans and Medicare Advantage organizations

Trauma research and treatment centers

