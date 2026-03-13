Radius Launches ERG Leadership Playbook and Employee Resource Group Training to Strengthen Employee Networks

Essex, UK, 2026-03-13 — /EPR Network/ — Radius, based in Essex, has introduced its ERG Leadership playbook and globally recognised Employee Resource Group Training to support organisations investing in employee networks. As workplaces continue to evolve, employee networks and ERGs are becoming essential tools for strengthening inclusion, engagement, and collaboration across organisations.

The online programme supports organisations around the world by helping network leaders develop the skills needed to manage successful employee networks. Accessible from anywhere, the programme provides structured learning that helps organisations embed inclusion and belonging across their workforce.

Employee networks have grown into powerful communities that support employees, encourage collaboration, and contribute to organisational culture. Radius developed its programme to ensure network leads receive practical support and guidance throughout their leadership journey.

A Structured ERG Leadership Programme for Network Success

Practical Learning Designed for Network Leaders

The Radius Employee Resource Group Training programme delivers a structured approach to ERG leadership development. The programme includes two stages designed to equip network leads and committee members with the knowledge and tools needed to lead effectively.

Bite-sized learning modules make the programme easy to complete alongside work responsibilities. Participants also receive extended access to learning materials, allowing them to revisit guidance and apply lessons in real workplace situations.

The ERG Leadership playbook included in the training provides practical frameworks for managing networks. Leaders learn how to define their network’s purpose, build sustainable processes, and communicate their network identity clearly.

Stage 1 Programme for New Network Leaders

Building Effective and Impactful Employee Networks

The Stage 1 programme focuses on supporting new network leads or those seeking to refresh their leadership approach. Through this stage, the Employee Resource Group Training programme provides tools, strategies, and guidance to help leaders establish effective employee networks.

Participants learn how to manage a network, create structured processes, and develop strategies aligned with organisational priorities. The programme also explores ways to measure and demonstrate the impact of employee networks.

Driving Engagement and Influence

Training also highlights examples of agile and innovative employee networks. Leaders learn practical ways to engage stakeholders, communicate their network purpose, and build influence within their organisations.

These insights prepare network leaders to create networks that support engagement and contribute to a stronger organisational culture.

Developing Future Leaders Through ERG Leadership

Recognising the Value of Network Leadership

The Radius Employee Resource Group Training programme provides organisations with an opportunity to recognise the commitment of network leads. Upon completing the training, participants become certified and receive 14 CPD points.

Certification supports organisations in recognising ERG leadership as a valuable professional role within the workplace.

Supporting Innovation and Workforce Engagement

Employee networks bring diverse perspectives and experiences together. These communities often help organisations identify new ideas and strengthen collaboration across teams.

Through the ERG Leadership playbook and structured Employee Resource Group Training, organisations can develop leaders who encourage innovation, engagement, and cultural progress.

Comprehensive Support for Employee Networks

End-to-End ERG Development Services

Radius provides a complete range of services designed to support employee networks and resource groups. These services include network audits, playbooks, maturity reports, in-house training, workshops, and online development programmes.

Organisations can also benefit from coaching and global networking opportunities designed to strengthen employee network leadership.

Tailored Support for Organisations at Every Stage

Every organisation approaches employee networks differently. Radius works with organisations at various stages of their journey to help them build stronger networks.

Through structured programmes, organisations can strengthen talent development, improve employee engagement, and support workplace culture. The ERG Leadership playbook and Employee Resource Group Training help organisations unlock the full potential of employee networks.

For organisations looking to strengthen employee networks and develop inclusive leadership, explore the ERG Leadership playbook and the globally recognised Employee Resource Group Training offered by Radius.