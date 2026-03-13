PureShowers Encourages Switch from Plastic Shower Puffs with Eco-Friendly Cotton Puff Giveaway

London, UK, 2026-03-13 — /EPR Network/ — The United Kingdom generates more than five million tonnes of plastic waste every year [1], yet many everyday bathroom items remain largely overlooked in efforts to reduce plastic consumption. PureShowers is aiming to highlight this issue with a new initiative encouraging consumers to switch from plastic shower puffs to reusable cotton alternatives.

The UK shower filtration company has launched a limited-time giveaway, offering a free Organic Eco Shower Puff with every shower filter order. The campaign is designed to raise awareness of how small everyday swaps — even in the bathroom — can help reduce plastic waste.

While plastic bags, bottles and packaging often dominate public discussion about pollution, everyday bathroom accessories are rarely part of the conversation. Common items such as plastic mesh shower puffs are typically made from synthetic materials and discarded after relatively short use.

Environmental organisations estimate that UK households discard nearly 100 billion pieces of plastic packaging each year, illustrating the scale of plastic waste generated by consumers. [2]

PureShowers believes encouraging consumers to rethink small household products can play a role in reducing unnecessary plastic use.

Microplastics and Everyday Plastic Products

Scientists are also increasingly concerned about microplastics — tiny plastic fragments smaller than five millimetres that form as larger plastic items break down.

Research analysing tap water samples from multiple UK cities detected microplastic particles in every sample tested, with concentrations ranging from 6 to 100 particles per litre. [3]

Other scientific reviews have estimated that drinking water globally may contain an average of around 57 microplastic particles per litre. [4]

Environmental factors such as heat, water flow and mechanical stress can accelerate the breakdown of plastics into smaller fragments. Because many bathroom products are regularly exposed to hot water and friction, plastic accessories used in showers may gradually degrade over time.

Encouraging Plastic-Free Alternatives

To encourage consumers to explore reusable alternatives, PureShowers is including its Organic Eco Shower Puff free with every shower filter purchase for a limited period.

Unlike traditional plastic mesh shower puffs, the eco version is made from 100% organic cotton and designed to be washable and reusable.

The company says the initiative aims to make it easier for customers to move away from disposable plastic accessories.

“Many people are trying to reduce plastic use in their homes, but bathroom products are often overlooked,” a PureShowers spokesperson said.

“Switching from a plastic shower puff to a reusable cotton one is a small change that can help reduce everyday plastic waste.”

Promoting Healthier, More Sustainable Showers

Since 2008 PureShowers has been best known for its shower filtration systems, which help reduce chlorine and other impurities commonly found in tap water.

By pairing filtered shower water with reusable cotton accessories, the company hopes to promote a more environmentally conscious shower routine.

As part of the campaign, customers ordering a shower filter will receive the eco shower puff free while stocks last.

More information about the giveaway can be found at:

https://www.pureshowers.co.uk/pureshowers-eco-shower-puff-giveaway-march-2026

About PureShowers

Founded in 2008, PureShowers is the UK’s original shower filter brand. The company specialises in shower filtration products designed to improve the quality of shower water. The company supplies households across the UK and internationally with shower filters and replacement cartridges aimed at supporting healthier skin, hair and overall shower comfort – – more info at: https://www.pureshowers.co.uk

