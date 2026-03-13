C.A. Contracting Announces Expansion of Home Renovation Services Across Coquitlam, BC

Coquitlam, Canada, 2026-03-13 — /EPR Network/ —

C.A. Contracting Inc, one of Coquitlam’s trusted home renovation contractors, is proud to announce the expansion of its home renovation services across the city. The company is growing its team and reach to support more homeowners who want safe, strong, and beautiful upgrades for their homes.

Coquitlam continues to see a rise in families looking to improve their living spaces. Many homeowners want better kitchens, modern bathrooms, stronger decks, and fresh interior finishes. With this expansion, C.A. Contracting Inc aims to meet the growing demand for reliable home improvement and high-quality renovation work. The team believes every home deserves expert care, safe building practices, and a design that fits the way families live today.

The expansion includes more service areas across Coquitlam, faster response times, and a larger, skilled team ready to help with a wide range of projects. C.A. Contracting Inc now offers upgraded support for full home renovation, kitchen remodeling, bathroom upgrades, deck renovation, fence installation, stair repair, interior finishing, hardscaping, rot repair, and heritage restoration services. These changes help local homeowners enjoy smooth, stress-free renovations with trusted renovation experts who understand Coquitlam homes and community needs.

This expansion gives Coquitlam homeowners more access to timely project scheduling, dependable customer service, and professional renovation options. With a focus on improving home value and comfort, C.A. Contracting Inc continues to lead the way as one of the region’s trusted home renovation contractors. Their team brings hands-on experience, modern tools, and a commitment to building safe, long-lasting results that families can enjoy for many years.

For more information about C.A. Contracting Inc, visit https://www.cacontractinginc.ca/

About C.A. Contracting Inc

C.A. Contracting Inc is a trusted home renovation company serving Coquitlam, BC. With years of experience, the team provides a wide range of services, including home renovation, kitchen and bathroom upgrades, finishing work, hardscaping, and heritage restoration. The company is known for quality workmanship, safe building practices, and friendly customer care.

