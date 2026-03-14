BFC Publications Presents Itna Bhi Asaan Nahi… by Sachin Shukla ‘Musafir’

Lucknow, India, 2026-03-14 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is proud to announce the release of Itna Bhi Asaan Nahi… by Sachin Shukla ‘Musafir’, a soulful collection of ghazals, sher, and nazms that captures the delicate rhythms of love, memory, longing, and hope.

This book is not merely a compilation of poetry but a heartfelt journey of the soul. Each verse echoes with emotions drawn from life’s most intimate moments – moments of love, separation, reflection, and resilience. Through his evocative writing, ‘Musafir’ presents a narrative where every couplet becomes the heartbeat of a lived experience.

In his ghazals, the poet portrays the extraordinary journey of an ordinary individual – someone who may feel alone in the crowd yet never runs away from himself. It is the story of a person who finds new paths in every defeat, who treats love like devotion, and who learns to drink pain like medicine while continuing to move forward with hope.

The collection introduces readers to many familiar faces and emotions: a son remembering his father with moist eyes, a lover lost in someone’s gaze, and an everyday person striving to protect truth and conscience amidst the dust and chaos of the world. Each piece carries its own living soul – sometimes fragile, sometimes strong, and sometimes quietly smiling.

The language of Itna Bhi Asaan Nahi… beautifully blends the simplicity of Hindi with the elegance of Urdu, creating a lyrical harmony that enriches every page. While each ghazal stands complete on its own, together they form a long emotional journey – one that ultimately leads a person closer to understanding themselves.

More than a book to be read, this collection invites readers to be experienced in silence and reflection. For love, life, and poetry are all travelers on the same path.

Itna Bhi Asaan Nahi… belongs to everyone who has loved, lived, lost, and still chosen to carry on with courage and grace – because living life, indeed, is “not so easy.”

Itna Bhi Asaan Nahi… is now available on leading platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.