OpenTelemed Launches Comprehensive Clinician Wellness and Burnout Prevention Program, Delivering Evidence-Based Support for Healthcare Professionals Nationwide

Kalispell, Montana, 2026-03-14 — /EPR Network/ — OpenTelemed Services LLC, a pioneer in comprehensive telehealth solutions, today announced the launch of its dedicated Clinician Wellness and Burnout Prevention Program, a comprehensive virtual initiative designed to address the epidemic levels of stress, exhaustion, and workforce strain affecting healthcare professionals across the United States. Delivered through OpenTelemed’s secure telehealth platform by a network of trained wellness coaches, mental health professionals, and peer support specialists, this program provides physicians, nurses, and allied health practitioners with the tools, resources, and confidential support needed to sustain their well-being and rediscover fulfillment in their practice.

The statistics are alarming: a 2025 study from Stanford Medicine found that U.S. physicians are 82.3% more likely to be experiencing burnout than workers in other occupations . More than 50% of physicians meet the clinical definition of burnout, rising to 63% in emergency medicine . The consequences ripple throughout health systems, affecting patient safety, team morale, and the long-term sustainability of healthcare organizations. Burnout-related turnover and reduced productivity cost U.S. health systems billions annually, with the loss of a single physician often exceeding hundreds of thousands of dollars in recruitment, onboarding, and service disruption costs .

“Clinician burnout is not merely an individual problem—it is a systemic crisis that threatens the very foundation of our healthcare system,” said the clinical leadership team at OpenTelemed. “For too long, healthcare professionals have suffered in silence, expected to carry the emotional and administrative weight of patient care without adequate support. Our Clinician Wellness and Burnout Prevention Program changes this paradigm. We provide evidence-based, accessible resources that help practitioners build resilience, find connection, and reclaim the joy in their work. By supporting the well-being of those who care for others, we strengthen the entire healthcare ecosystem.”

Comprehensive Wellness and Burnout Prevention Services

OpenTelemed’s Clinician Wellness Program addresses the full spectrum of provider needs through specialized support pathways informed by current evidence and best practices:

Service Component Description and Clinical Applications

Confidential Mental Health Support Private, secure access to licensed therapists and counselors who specialize in treating healthcare professionals. Sessions address anxiety, depression, trauma, and the unique psychological challenges of clinical practice. Research demonstrates that digital mental health platforms with proactive outreach can drive 11-30% improvements in depression and anxiety scores among healthcare workers .

Peer Support and Connection Groups Facilitated virtual groups connecting clinicians with colleagues facing similar challenges. Burnout thrives in isolation; peer connections are a powerful antidote, reminding physicians they are part of a larger community united by the same mission .

Wellness Coaching and Resilience Training One-on-one coaching with trained wellness professionals using evidence-based approaches including cognitive-behavioral techniques. Studies of coach-led digital platforms demonstrate positive human-centered connections, with participants experiencing forward momentum in sleep, relationships, meaning and purpose, exercise, and nutrition—along with reduced loneliness and burnout .

Mindfulness and Stress Reduction Resources On-demand access to guided mindfulness exercises, meditation sessions, and stress management tools designed for busy clinicians. Micro-moments of mindfulness—even two minutes between patient encounters—reduce cortisol levels and boost serotonin and dopamine, improving mood and resilience .

Administrative Burden Reduction Support Consultation services to help clinicians optimize workflows, delegate tasks, and leverage technology to reduce documentation time. For every hour with patients, physicians may spend two hours on documentation—a major burnout driver that technology can help address .

Work-Life Integration Guidance Personalized coaching on setting boundaries around work hours, managing on-call demands, and protecting personal time. When telehealth services reinforce boundaries by creating structured collaboration opportunities, physicians enter their shifts with greater peace of mind .

Crisis Intervention and Emergency Support Immediate access to crisis-trained clinicians for healthcare professionals experiencing acute distress, with warm handoffs to ongoing care when needed.

Evidence-Based Program Structure

The Clinician Wellness Program is grounded in robust research demonstrating effective approaches to reducing burnout and supporting provider well-being:

Proactive Outreach and Engagement: Building on the COBALT model developed at Penn Medicine, the program incorporates regular, automated touchpoints that let clinicians know help is available and easy to access. A study published in JAMA Network Open found that regular text message reminders connecting staff to a mental health platform drove significant improvements: depression symptom scores improved by 20% at six months and 30% at nine months among those receiving proactive outreach, with average scores moving from mild depression to no symptoms .

Blended Care Model: Following protocols validated in a three-arm randomized controlled trial for Australian doctors, the program offers both self-guided digital resources and blended care combining digital tools with telehealth sessions with mental health professionals. Research suggests the blended approach produces the strongest effects in reducing burnout .

Personalized Wellness Tracking: Inspired by platforms like LifeSpan Digital Health’s emPower+, the program includes very short monthly assessments that provide personalized feedback, curated wellness strategies, and ongoing support—moving beyond once-a-year surveys that fail to capture real-time needs . This approach helps providers understand their own performance and well-being while giving actionable data for targeted interventions .

Addressing the Root Causes of Burnout

The program targets the key drivers of clinician distress identified in peer-reviewed research and health system innovations:

Burnout Driver OpenTelemed Solution

Administrative Overload Consultation on workflow optimization, delegation strategies, and technology tools to reduce documentation burden. MedStar Health’s Connected Primary Care program, which deployed remote nurse practitioners to handle medication renewals and portal messages, achieved an 8% decrease in physician burnout and 8.4% increase in professional fulfillment .

After-Hours and On-Call Demands Guidance on implementing after-hours telehealth coverage models that protect clinician personal time. Penn Medicine’s program, using a 24/7 telehealth solution to field after-hours calls, reduced on-call burden so dramatically that physicians now receive zero calls during many on-call weekends .

Emotional Toll of Patient Care Confidential therapy and peer support groups addressing the emotional weight of clinical work, including grief, moral injury, and compassion fatigue.

Isolation and Lack of Connection Facilitated peer groups and mentorship connections that remind clinicians they are not alone. Telehealth expands these opportunities, connecting rural physicians with colleagues hundreds of miles away .

Loss of Meaning and Purpose Wellness coaching focused on reconnecting with the “why” behind clinical work—reflecting on patient success stories, celebrating small wins, and acknowledging the difference clinicians make .

Integration Within OpenTelemed’s Comprehensive Ecosystem

The Clinician Wellness Program operates as a fully integrated component of OpenTelemed’s unified telehealth platform:

Unified Health Record with Privacy Protections: All wellness consultations and coaching sessions are documented with enhanced privacy protections, separate from clinical records when appropriate. Healthcare professionals can access care without fear of stigma or professional repercussions.

Seamless Care Coordination: When clinicians require additional services—such as psychiatric medication management or intensive therapy—the platform facilitates warm handoffs to appropriate specialists within OpenTelemed’s integrated network.

On-Demand Resource Library: Participants access a growing collection of evidence-based resources including guided meditations, stress management tools, articles on resilience, and pathways to schedule one-on-one sessions with therapists, coaches, and resiliency specialists .

Flexible Scheduling: Evening and weekend availability accommodates clinicians’ demanding schedules, with text-based options for those who prefer asynchronous communication. Research confirms that participants can experience an inherently human-centered connection through text-based communication with an online coach .

Organizational Analytics (De-identified): For health system partners, the program provides de-identified, aggregated data highlighting workload imbalances, staffing strain, and emerging risk areas so adjustments can be made proactively—identifying burnout risk months earlier than traditional surveys .

A Transformative Opportunity for Wellness Providers

For mental health professionals, wellness coaches, and peer support specialists, OpenTelemed’s Clinician Wellness Program offers a meaningful practice opportunity:

Focus on High-Impact Work: Providers dedicate their practice to supporting those who support everyone else—healthcare professionals whose well-being directly affects patient safety, team morale, and health system sustainability.

Flexible Practice Model: Clinicians maintain complete autonomy over their schedules, practicing as little or as much as desired while serving a nationwide population of healthcare professionals.

Complete Practice Support: OpenTelemed provides full malpractice insurance coverage, comprehensive billing and coding support, and immediate access to a growing population of clinicians seeking wellness support.

Professional Independence: Providers build their practice within OpenTelemed’s supportive ecosystem while maintaining clinical autonomy and professional decision-making authority.

No Administrative Burden: The platform handles all credentialing, scheduling, billing, and documentation, allowing clinicians to focus entirely on therapeutic work.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

The Clinician Wellness Program operates within OpenTelemed’s rigorous compliance framework:

State-Specific Licensure Management: Verification of active, unrestricted licenses in all states where care is delivered, with support for interstate licensure compacts

Evidence-Based Practice Standards: Adherence to clinical guidelines for burnout prevention and mental health treatment in healthcare populations

Enhanced Privacy Protections: Rigorous safeguards ensuring confidentiality and addressing concerns about stigma and professional repercussions

Quality Monitoring: Ongoing peer review, competency assessments, and participant outcome tracking ensuring maintenance of highest care standards

HIPAA-Compliant Infrastructure: Enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, and regular third-party security audits ensuring complete protection of participant health information

Availability and Partnerships

OpenTelemed’s Clinician Wellness and Burnout Prevention Program is available immediately to healthcare professionals nationwide through the OpenTelemed platform. Individuals may enroll directly, or health systems and medical practices may contract for organization-wide access as part of their workforce wellness initiatives.

Mental health professionals, wellness coaches, and peer support specialists interested in joining OpenTelemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

OpenTelemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Hospitals and health systems seeking comprehensive workforce wellness solutions

Medical groups and large physician practices

Nursing associations and healthcare professional organizations

Residency programs and teaching hospitals

Health plans and Medicare Advantage organizations

Employee assistance programs serving healthcare workers

Media Contact:

OpenTelemed Services LLC

info@opentelemed.com

(833) 948-2009

www.opentelemed.services