MMJ Health Named Best Medical Marijuana Card Provider in Palm Beach County for 7th Consecutive Years

Palm Beach, CA, 2026-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — MMJ Health, a leading provider of medical marijuana evaluations in Florida, has been named Best Medical Marijuana Card Provider in Palm Beach County in the 2026 Palm Beach Post Community Choice Awards, marking the seventh consecutive year the clinic has received this honor.

The annual awards are determined entirely by community votes, recognizing local businesses that deliver exceptional service and care. For MMJ Health, the milestone represents years of dedication to patient-centered medical marijuana care and continued trust from the Palm Beach County community.

Since its founding, MMJ Health has helped more than 25,000 patients across Florida access legal medical cannabis treatment for qualifying conditions such as chronic pain, PTSD, anxiety, and cancer-related symptoms. The clinic has built its reputation on compassionate care, physician-led evaluations, and a streamlined process that helps patients navigate Florida’s medical marijuana program safely and legally.

“Receiving this recognition for seven consecutive years is incredibly meaningful because it comes directly from the patients and community we serve,” said Dr. Anne Lynn Morgan, Medical Director of MMJ Health. “Our mission has always been to provide compassionate care, honest guidance, and accessible treatment options for patients seeking relief through medical cannabis.”

The Palm Beach Post Community Choice Awards are widely recognized as one of the region’s most respected community-driven recognitions. Residents nominate and vote for their favorite businesses across more than 170 categories, ranging from restaurants and retailers to healthcare providers.

For MMJ Health, the seven-year streak reflects more than just an award—it reflects long-term relationships built with patients navigating complex health challenges.

Over the past seven years, MMJ Health has:

Served 25,000+ patients across Florida

Maintained thousands of five-star patient reviews

Provided consistent physician oversight and patient education

Helped patients safely access Florida’s medical marijuana program

Continued expanding services while maintaining a patient-first approach

The medical marijuana landscape in Florida has evolved significantly during that time, with expanded access and growing awareness about cannabis-based treatment options. MMJ Health has remained focused on education and transparency, helping patients understand how medical cannabis may fit into their overall treatment plan.

Patients visiting MMJ Health clinics receive evaluations from licensed physicians who review their medical history and determine eligibility under Florida law. If qualified, patients are registered in the state’s Medical Marijuana Use Registry and guided through the process of obtaining their medical marijuana card.

“Many patients come to us unsure about the process or whether medical marijuana is right for them,” Dr. Morgan added. “Our goal is to ensure they leave feeling informed, supported, and confident in their treatment decisions.”

As the company looks ahead, MMJ Health remains committed to expanding access to medical marijuana care while continuing to prioritize patient education, safety, and personalized treatment.

To learn more about MMJ Health or schedule a consultation, visit mmjhealth.com or call (561) 631-7994.

About MMJ Health

MMJ Health is a trusted provider of medical marijuana evaluations and patient certifications in Florida. Led by experienced physicians, including Medical Director Dr. Anne Lynn Morgan, the organization focuses on providing compassionate care, education, and streamlined access to Florida’s medical marijuana program. MMJ Health has helped more than 25,000 patients across the state obtain legal medical cannabis treatment and continues to support patients through every step of their care journey.

For more information, visit mmjhealth.com.

Source: https://mmjhealth.com/mmj-health-best-mmj-card-provider-palm-beach-county-7-years/

Media Contact

MMJ Health

Phone: (561) 631-7994

Website: https://mmjhealth.com