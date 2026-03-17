Illuma Electrical Offers Comprehensive Electrical and Air Conditioning Services in Sandgate and Shorncliffe

Brisbane, Australia, 2026-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — Illuma Electrical, a trusted provider of residential electrical solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its services in Sandgate and Shorncliffe. The company now offers air conditioning installation in Sandgate and air conditioning services in Shorncliffe, alongside their comprehensive range of electrical services in Sandgate.

With the summer heat increasing each year, many Brisbane residents are turning to air conditioning to stay cool. Illuma Electrical is stepping up to meet this demand, providing expert air conditioning installations and servicing to ensure homes are cool and energy-efficient. Whether it’s upgrading your old system or installing a brand-new one, Illuma Electrical’s team of skilled professionals can help you choose the right air conditioning system to suit your needs and home.

In addition to air conditioning, Illuma Electrical continues to offer a full suite of electrical services in Sandgate. From safety inspections and wiring upgrades to lighting installations and fault detection, Illuma Electrical has the expertise and experience to handle any electrical issue with efficiency and care.

“Our team is passionate about providing both comfort and safety to homes in Sandgate and Shorncliffe,” said a spokesperson for Illuma Electrical. “By combining top-notch electrical services with reliable air conditioning installations, we ensure our customers enjoy safe, efficient, and comfortable homes year-round.”

Illuma Electrical has built a reputation for reliability, punctuality, and quality service, making them the trusted choice for all electrical and air conditioning needs in the Sandgate and Shorncliffe areas. Whether you’re in need of a new air conditioning system or simply need a check-up on your home’s electrical infrastructure, Illuma Electrical has you covered.

About Illuma Electrical

Illuma Electrical is a Brisbane-based company providing high-quality residential electrical services, including air conditioning installation, maintenance, and repairs. With a commitment to safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Illuma Electrical serves the Sandgate and Shorncliffe areas, helping residents stay comfortable and secure in their homes.