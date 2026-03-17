Spinal Surgeon Southampton – Expert Care for Back and Neck Conditions

Southampton, UK, 2026-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — Back and neck pain are among the most common health problems people experience. In fact, research suggests that around 80% of people suffer from back or neck pain at some point in their lives. While many cases improve with rest, medication, or physiotherapy, some symptoms may indicate an underlying spinal condition that requires specialist attention.

If pain persists or becomes severe, consulting an experienced Spinal Surgeon Southampton can help identify the cause and guide the most effective treatment. Specialist spinal neurosurgeons focus on diagnosing and treating complex conditions affecting the spine, spinal cord, and nerves.

Understanding Back and Neck Pain

Back and neck pain can develop from many causes. Some cases result from simple muscle strain caused by lifting, poor posture, or sudden movements. These types of injuries often improve within a few days or weeks.

However, persistent pain may indicate more serious spinal conditions. Problems such as nerve compression, damaged discs, or spinal abnormalities can cause ongoing discomfort and reduced mobility. Pain may also radiate into the arms or legs when nerves are affected.

If symptoms continue or worsen over time, a detailed evaluation from a Spinal Surgeon Southampton may be necessary to determine the underlying cause.

When to Seek Help from a Spinal Surgeon

Many people manage back pain with conservative treatments such as rest, physiotherapy, and medication. However, some symptoms should not be ignored.

Role of a Spinal Neurosurgeon

A spinal neurosurgeon specialises in treating conditions involving the spinal cord and the nerves within the spine. These specialists use advanced techniques to operate safely around delicate neural structures.

Unlike some other spine specialists, spinal neurosurgeons often use highly detailed microsurgical techniques. These procedures involve surgical microscopes and specialised instruments that allow extremely precise treatment.

This approach helps protect surrounding nerves while addressing the underlying spinal problem.

Conditions Treated by a Spinal Neurosurgeon

A Spinal Surgeon Southampton may treat a range of spinal conditions affecting both the spinal cord and surrounding structures.

Some specialist areas include:

Spinal Cord Tumours and Spinal Tumours

Tumours affecting the spine can place pressure on the spinal cord or nerves. This pressure may cause pain, weakness, or neurological symptoms. Early assessment and treatment are important for protecting nerve function.

Chiari Malformations

Chiari malformations occur when brain tissue extends into the spinal canal. This condition may interfere with the normal flow of spinal fluid and cause headaches, neck pain, or balance problems.

Syringomyelia

Syringomyelia is a condition in which a fluid-filled cavity forms within the spinal cord. Over time, this cavity can enlarge and affect nerve function.

Specialist evaluation and treatment may be required to manage this condition effectively.

Modern Surgical Techniques for Spinal Treatment

Advances in spinal surgery allow many procedures to be performed with greater accuracy and safety.

A Spinal Surgeon Southampton may perform several types of procedures depending on the patient’s condition.

Spinal Decompression Surgery

Decompression surgery removes structures that place pressure on the spinal cord or nerves. This helps relieve pain and restore normal nerve function.

Spinal Fusion Surgery

Spinal fusion stabilises the spine by joining two or more vertebrae together. Surgeons may recommend this treatment when spinal instability causes chronic pain or nerve compression.

Disc Replacement Surgery

Disc replacement surgery involves removing a damaged spinal disc and replacing it with an artificial implant. This procedure can help maintain spinal movement while relieving pain.

Specialist Spinal Neurosurgeon in Southampton and Basingstoke

Choosing the right specialist is an important step in managing spinal conditions. An experienced Spinal Surgeon Southampton & Basingstoke can provide careful diagnosis and advanced treatment options.

Mr Nader-Sepahi currently holds an NHS post at the Wessex Neurological Centre in Southampton. He is also a member of the Society of British Neurological Surgeons, The Royal College of Surgeons of England, and the British Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Consultation and Specialist Care

Patients seeking specialist spinal care can receive consultation and assessment to determine the most appropriate treatment plan. Every patient’s condition is different, and treatment decisions depend on careful evaluation and diagnostic imaging.

Mr Nader-Sepahi consults at the Wessex Neurological Centre on an NHS basis and also offers private consultations in Basingstoke and Southampton.