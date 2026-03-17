Hashcodex Eliminates Barriers to Crypto Exchange Development with Easy-to-Use White Label Platform

Madurai, IN, 2026-03-17 — /EPR Network/ — Hashcodex, a leading blockchain and Fintech Solutions provider, today announces its advanced white label crypto exchange development services, enabling businesses to launch secure, scalable exchanges in weeks. This announcement comes at a time when institutional adoption of digital assets is accelerating, and demand for ready-to-deploy crypto trading platforms is growing worldwide.

With hybrid CEX-DEX models dominating 2026 trends, Hashcodex platforms integrate multi-chain wallets, advanced fraud detection systems, KYC/AML compliance, and support for 400+ cryptocurrencies, including ERC-20 and BEP-20 tokens. Startups save up to 60% on costs versus custom builds, with faster deployment featuring user-friendly admin panels, payment gateways, and liquidity engines.

“Bitcoin’s surge and regulatory clarity are creating strong momentum for new exchanges,” said Chandru Murugan, CEO of Hashcodex. “Our white-label solutions have powered recent launches handling high-volume trades securely. Businesses can now brand and go live in under 30 days, capitalizing on the $314 billion market by 2033.”

Core features include:

Faster Launch: Pre-audited software with NFT marketplaces and staking.

Enterprise Security: Real-time monitoring systems and escrow mechanisms for safe trades.

Scalable Design: P2P, OTC, and derivatives support for future growth.

Full Compliance: Global-ready tools that simplify licensing and regulatory requirements.

Ideal for fintechs and entrepreneurs, Hashcodex has supported successful platforms worldwide. Early clients report 2x faster market entry and easy DeFi integration.

For More Information, Visit: www.hashcodex.com

Mail: sales@hashcodex.com

Phone: 8610977481

Media Contact:

Augustin Z

augustin.z18923@gmail.com

About Hashcodex:

Hashcodex specializes in the delivery of global blockchain technology solutions, including white-label crypto exchange development services, multi-chain wallets, and decentralized finance integrations. In all sectors, Hashcodex helps in the speedy execution of digital asset infrastructures with the help of customized services. Innovation is the driving force behind all the services, as advanced technology tools and platforms are integrated into the business process.