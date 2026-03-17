G AUTO ELECTRIC & AIR CON Launches Premium Mine-Spec Vehicle Fit-Out Services in Newman, WA

Newman, WA – G AUTO ELECTRIC & AIR CON has announced the launch of its new premium Mine-Spec Vehicle Fit-Out Services designed for mining companies, fleet operators, and contractors working across Western Australia’s rugged Pilbara region. This new service aims to improve safety, boost compliance, and support the demanding needs of mine-site vehicles.

Mine sites in Newman require vehicles that meet strict safety rules and tough working conditions. Many work vehicles must have special features, wiring, lighting, safety upgrades, and electrical systems to pass mine-site checks. With this launch, G AUTO ELECTRIC & AIR CON is offering complete mine-spec fit-out solutions that meet industry standards and help drivers stay safe on site.

Meeting the Growing Need for Mine-Spec Fit-Outs

As mining work continues to grow in Newman and nearby areas, more companies need strong, reliable, and compliant vehicles. The new fit-out service includes:

Safety lighting and mine-spec LED setups

Reverse alarms and UHF radios

Battery systems and electrical upgrades

Reflective markings and safety flags

Emergency stop systems

GPS tracking and mine-site communication systems

Custom wiring and installation work

Each fit-out is completed by trained technicians who understand mining rules and WA safety requirements. The company uses high-quality parts to make sure vehicles can handle dust, heat, long hours, and rough terrain.

Supporting Local Mining Operations

G AUTO ELECTRIC & AIR CON has worked with many local drivers, contractors, and heavy-duty vehicle owners across Newman. With this new service, the company aims to support mine fleets by helping them reduce downtime, improve safety results, and stay compliant with site entry standards.

A founder for the company said the goal is simple: “We want to keep workers safe and make sure every mine-spec vehicle meets the rules. Our team understands the harsh conditions in Newman, so we build fit-outs that last.”

For more information about G AUTO ELECTRIC & AIR CON, visit https://www.gautoelectricaircon.com.au/mine-spec-vehicle-fit-out/

About G AUTO ELECTRIC & AIR CON

G AUTO ELECTRIC & AIR CON is a trusted local business offering mobile mechanic work, auto electrical repairs, air conditioning services, diagnostics, and now Mine-Spec Vehicle Fit-Out Services for Newman and the surrounding WA regions. The company is known for reliable service, skilled technicians, and strong support for the mining community.

Contact Information

Phone Number

+61 488 414 255

Email Address

gpowersystems@hotmail.com

god@gpowersystems.com