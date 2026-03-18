Shreekant Patil Sparks Innovation at TechnoBrain 2K26 in Nashik

Nashik, India, 2026-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic Nashik hosted the vibrant TechnoBrain 2K26 technical fest on March 14, 2026, starting at 10 AM, showcasing student innovation through competitions, project demos, gaming challenges, and technical quizzes.

Chief Guest CEng. Shreekant Patil, Founder of MSMEHelp and NISIC, Startup India Mentor, former Sr. Consultant at NPC India, BIS Technical Committee Member, and Committee Chairman of NIMANashik and MACCIA, delivered an inspiring address to over 2000 participating students.

In his session, Shreekant Patil empowered the young minds with practical guidance on government schemes, startup seed funding, company establishment, project patenting (IPR & Trademarks), shifting mindset from employee to employer, and kickstarting their entrepreneurship journey immediately.

The event concluded with Shreekant Patil being felicitated by Principal Prof. Shrihari Upasani, alongside dignitaries including Principal Dr. Neelkanth G. Nikam, IIC Head Mrs. M.A. Borade, industry experts, faculty, and jury members.

About TechnoBrain 2K26:

TechnoBrain 2K26 celebrated technical excellence, urging students to transform textbook knowledge into real-world innovations at Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic, Nashik.

About Shreekant Patil:

Renowned Startup India Mentor and MSME expert, Shreekant Patil bridges government schemes with entrepreneurial action, fostering Atmanirbhar Bharat through hands-on guidance.