Shreekant Patil Sparks Innovation at TechnoBrain 2K26 in Nashik

CEng Shreekant Patil empowers 2000+ students on govt schemes, startup funding, IPR at Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic’s TechnoBrain 2K26.

Posted on 2026-03-18 by in Education, Industrial // 0 Comments

Nashik, India, 2026-03-18 — /EPR Network/ — Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic Nashik hosted the vibrant TechnoBrain 2K26 technical fest on March 14, 2026, starting at 10 AM, showcasing student innovation through competitions, project demos, gaming challenges, and technical quizzes.

Renowned Startup India Mentor, Public Speaker CEng. Shreekant Patil Sparks Innovation at TechnoBrain 2K26, GGSF Nashik

Chief Guest CEng. Shreekant Patil, Founder of MSMEHelp and NISIC, Startup India Mentor, former Sr. Consultant at NPC India, BIS Technical Committee Member, and Committee Chairman of NIMANashik and MACCIA, delivered an inspiring address to over 2000 participating students.

Renowned Startup India Mentor, Public Speaker CEng. Shreekant Patil Sparks Innovation at TechnoBrain 2K26, GGSF Nashik
Renowned Startup India Mentor, Public Speaker CEng. Shreekant Patil Sparks Innovation at TechnoBrain 2K26, GGSF Nashik

In his session, Shreekant Patil empowered the young minds with practical guidance on government schemes, startup seed funding, company establishment, project patenting (IPR & Trademarks), shifting mindset from employee to employer, and kickstarting their entrepreneurship journey immediately.

Renowned Startup India Mentor, Public Speaker CEng. Shreekant Patil Sparks Innovation at TechnoBrain 2K26, GGSF Nashik

The event concluded with Shreekant Patil being felicitated by Principal Prof. Shrihari Upasani, alongside dignitaries including Principal Dr. Neelkanth G. Nikam, IIC Head Mrs. M.A. Borade, industry experts, faculty, and jury members.

Renowned Startup India Mentor, Public Speaker CEng. Shreekant Patil Sparks Innovation at TechnoBrain 2K26, GGSF Nashik

About TechnoBrain 2K26:
TechnoBrain 2K26 celebrated technical excellence, urging students to transform textbook knowledge into real-world innovations at Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic, Nashik.

Renowned Startup India Mentor, Public Speaker CEng. Shreekant Patil Sparks Innovation at TechnoBrain 2K26, GGSF Nashik
Renowned Startup India Mentor, Public Speaker CEng. Shreekant Patil Sparks Innovation at TechnoBrain 2K26, GGSF Nashik
Renowned Startup India Mentor, Public Speaker CEng. Shreekant Patil Sparks Innovation at TechnoBrain 2K26, GGSF Nashik

About Shreekant Patil:
Renowned Startup India Mentor and MSME expert, Shreekant Patil bridges government schemes with entrepreneurial action, fostering Atmanirbhar Bharat through hands-on guidance.

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