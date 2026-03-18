Modular Data Centers Supporting Cloud and IoT Growth

The global modular data center market size was estimated at USD 29.04 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 75.77 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2025 to 2030. The industry is primarily driven by the increasing demand for scalable and energy-efficient solutions within the broader data center market to address the rapid growth in data generation and processing requirements.

Organizations are seeking flexible and cost-effective alternatives to traditional data centers, and modular data centers provide a compelling solution through their prefabricated, pre-engineered components that enable quick deployment and reduced construction time. The rising adoption of cloud computing, edge computing, and IoT technologies further fuels the demand, as these applications require decentralized and easily expandable infrastructure. These trends are shaping the modular segment of the global data center market, highlighting its role in supporting dynamic enterprise and IT needs.

Key Market Trends and Insights

North America modular data center industry held the major share of 41.0% in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to grow significantly from 2025 to 2030.

By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest market share of over 80% in 2024.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By end-use, the IT and telecom segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

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Market Size and Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 29.04 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 75.77 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 17.4%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the modular data center market include Cannon Technologies Ltd., Dell Inc., Eaton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IE Corp., PCX Holding LLC, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv Group Corp. These companies focus on strategic initiatives including new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to gain a competitive edge in the global data center market. Some notable examples include:

With the growing demand for AI-ready capacity surpassing supply, developers and operators are prioritizing the swift deployment of new infrastructure. In response, Vertiv introduced the Vertiv MegaMod CoolChip, a prefabricated modular (PFM) data center solution equipped with liquid cooling technology. This solution supports platforms of leading AI computing providers and can be scaled to meet specific customer requirements. By combining the precision of offsite fabrication with AI-ready technologies, the MegaMod CoolChip accelerates deployment timelines, reducing the time required to establish critical infrastructure in the data center market by up to 50%.

by up to 50%. In March 2024, Eaton announced the North American launch of its SmartRack modular data center solution. This solution addresses the increasing demands of machine learning, edge computing, and AI within the data center market. The SmartRack modular data centers are designed for rapid deployment, with installation possible within days, making them suitable for manufacturing facilities, enterprise and colocation data centers, and warehouses. The solution integrates IT racks, cooling systems, and service enclosures to create a performance-optimized modular data center capable of supporting critical IT equipment with loads of up to 150 kW. The modular enclosures are durable, easily transportable, and can be quickly sized, configured, commissioned, and deployed to meet diverse operational requirements.

Leading Players in the Global Modular Data Center Market

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Dell Inc.

Eaton

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IE Corp.

PCX Holding LLC

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group Corp.

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Conclusion

The global modular data center market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the need for scalable, energy-efficient, and quickly deployable solutions within the broader data center market. Increasing adoption of cloud computing, edge computing, and IoT technologies is pushing enterprises toward prefabricated modular solutions that reduce construction time and operational costs. With North America leading the market and major players such as Vertiv and Eaton introducing AI-ready and high-performance modular solutions, the modular segment is becoming a critical part of the evolving data center market. These developments highlight the importance of flexibility, speed, and efficiency in modern data center infrastructure and reinforce the role of modular solutions in meeting the dynamic needs of enterprises worldwide.