Flower of Life Introduces Professional Cupping Therapy in Portsmouth

Portsmouth, United Kingdom, 2026-03-20 — /EPR Network/ — Flower of Life, a professional wellness and massage therapy service in Portsmouth, is pleased to announce the introduction of professional cupping therapy treatments for local residents seeking natural muscle recovery and holistic wellness solutions.

As interest in alternative therapies continues to grow across the UK, more people are looking for natural ways to support their health. Cupping therapy is becoming a popular treatment for muscle tension, pain relief, and improved circulation. With this new service, Flower of Life aims to provide a safe and relaxing environment where clients can experience the benefits of this traditional healing technique.

A Natural Therapy for Muscle Recovery

Cupping therapy is a treatment that uses specialised cups placed on the skin to create gentle suction. This process helps increase blood flow, reduce muscle tightness, and support the body’s natural recovery process.

Many people choose cupping therapy to help with common issues such as:

Muscle tension and stiffness

Back and shoulder pain

Sports recovery

Stress and fatigue

Poor circulation

By improving circulation and relaxing the muscles, cupping therapy can help the body feel lighter and more flexible. It is often used alongside massage therapy to improve muscle recovery and support overall well-being.

Supporting Wellness in Portsmouth

With the launch of this new service, Flower of Life continues its mission to promote holistic wellness and natural recovery therapies for residents.

People interested in learning more about cupping therapy in Portsmouth or booking a session can visit the Flower of Life website or contact the clinic directly.

For more information about the Flower of Life, visit https://www.massageportsmouth.co.uk/cupping-therapy/

About Flower of Life

Flower of Life is a professional massage and wellness service in Portsmouth, UK. The clinic offers treatments such as relaxing massage, deep tissue massage, hot stone massage, cupping therapy, and male waxing to support relaxation and overall well-being.

Contact Information

Call: 07427636692

Email: Gretamihaela.balasoiu@yahoo.com