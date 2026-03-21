Exciting Developments in Poland-India Collaboration with Invest India

CEng. Shreekant Patil met with Invest India and Poland-India Chamber leaders to explore investment opportunities between India and Europe.

Posted on 2026-03-21 by in International Trade // 0 Comments

Shreekant Patil former Sr consultant International relations, Invest India

Shreekant Patil at Invest India Delhi

Delhi, India, 2026-03-21 — /EPR Network/ —CEng. Shreekant Patil, former Sr.Consultant at NPC India, Startup India Mentor, and hon.advisor to the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation, recently visited Invest India in Delhi. During this visit on March 9th, he engaged in productive discussions with senior officials from Invest India and leadership members of the Poland-India Chamber, including the President Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska , Vice President Mr. Vincent Peter Rahhul Pradhan.

Shreekant Patil with Poland-India Chamber team at Invest India Delhi

These discussions centred on fostering investment opportunities, with several companies from Poland and Europe expressing a keen interest in exploring projects in India. Invest India has committed to providing substantial support and guidance to facilitate these initiatives.

We look forward to witnessing the positive impact of this collaboration on both Indian and European markets!

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