Mustafa Jewellery Unveils “Eid Luminescence”. A 2026 Gold Collection Crafted for the Modern Celebrant

Singapore, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Mustafa Jewellery, one of Singapore’s most trusted fine jewellery destinations, has launched its highly anticipated Eid Luminescence 2026 Gold Collection, a curated series of pieces designed to honour the spirit of Eid with timeless elegance, cultural depth, and radiant craftsmanship.

A Collection That Moves With You

The Eid Luminescence collection was conceived around a singular vision: jewellery that transitions effortlessly from the quiet serenity of the morning to the grandeur of a festive evening. Each piece is positioned not merely as an adornment, but as a reflection of the wearer’s inner light and a testament to the endurance of heritage.

Rooted in tradition yet designed for the modern wearer, Eid Luminescence captures the essence of celebration; pieces that carry meaning, invite memory, and are made to be worn with intention.

A Selection of Pieces from Eid Luminescence

Golden Harmony Bangle A graceful piece that echoes balance and tradition. Crafted in warm gold, it is designed to be stacked or worn solo as a quiet declaration of refined taste.

Artisan Etch Bangle Featuring hand-crafted textural detail for a distinctive finish, this bangle speaks to those who appreciate jewellery as wearable artistry.

Titan’s Edge Ring A bold statement piece from the men’s gold collection, designed to command presence at every festive gathering.

Intertwined Glamour Ring A women’s design celebrating layered elegance, with interlocking forms that speak to unity and connection.

Eternal Love Heart Pendant A romantic centrepiece perfectly suited for gifting and personal wear during the festive season.

Aphrodite Petal Earrings Delicate floral-inspired gold earrings designed to frame and flatter, adding softness and light to any ensemble.

Elara Dainty Necklace A refined, lightweight piece for effortless transition between daytime celebrations and evening festivities.

Styling with Intention

Each piece in the Eid Luminescence digital lookbook is designed to be worn with purpose. Whether framing the collarbone, catching light at the wrist, or commanding attention from the hand, these treasures are made to elevate both attire and occasion. The collection is presented in a fully interactive 3D digital lookbook, offering an immersive browsing experience before visiting the showroom.

Discover the collection at:

Singapore (English): mustafajewellery.com/lookbook/

Malaysia (Bahasa Malaysia): mustafajewellery.com/my/lookbook/

Malaysia (English): mustafajewellery.com/my/en/lookbook/

About Mustafa Jewellery

Mustafa Jewellery is a heritage jewellery house with showrooms in Singapore and Malaysia. For over four decades, the brand has been synonymous with exceptional gold craftsmanship, serving generations of families across the region. Each piece is designed to honour tradition while meeting the demands of modern living, creating treasures that endure. Mustafa Jewellery is privately held and remains family-owned.

For Media Inquiries, Please contact:

Name: Selvi Narayanan

Position: HR Manager

Company: Mustafa Jewellery Malaysia

Email: selvi@mkmustafa.com.my

Phone: +60 16 511 0664