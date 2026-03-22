Hashcodex Positioned to Lead as Top Prediction Marketplace Development Company in 2026

Madurai, IN, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Hashcodex, a global provider of fintech and blockchain technology, today announced its strategic positioning as the premier development partner for prediction marketplaces in 2026. With the global prediction market expected to surpass $325 billion this year, Hashcodex is launching easy-to-use, decentralized tools for companies that need fast, reliable market insights.

The Company offers fast, secure, AI-powered, and regulation-friendly platforms that let businesses launch their own prediction marketplaces quickly.

Chandru Murugan, CEO at Hashcodex, said: “Prediction markets are no longer just about betting; they are now powerful tools for accurate pricing and signals.” “We give businesses the tools to tap into collective intelligence safely and effectively with blockchain technology.”

Leading the way in 2026 Forecasting Tech

Hashcodex Focuses on Liquidity, Logic, and Legality. Highlights of their solutions include:

AI-Powered Trading: Automated market resolution and liquidity support using AI agents.

Multi-Chain Support: Works on Polygon, Solana, and Ethereum for low-cost, smooth transactions.

Strong Security: Multi-signature wallets, real-time fraud checks, and Proof of Reserve systems.

Custom Data Integration: Advanced oracles and real-world data ensure fast and clear market results.

For more details or to schedule a demo, visit www.hashcodex.com or contact 8610977481 / sales@hashcodex.com

Media Contact:

Augustin Z

augustin.z18923@gmail.com

About Hashcodex

Hashcodex, a digital transformation company specializing in Prediction Marketplace Development, helps businesses create secure, scalable, and AI-powered platforms for market predictions.