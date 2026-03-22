Orlando, FL, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Attend the International Summit on Obesity and Weight Management (ISOWM-2026) in Orlando, USA, and engage with global leaders in obesity research and healthcare. The conference provides a platform for presenting research, sharing knowledge, and exploring advancements in metabolic health, nutrition, and weight management. Researchers and healthcare professionals are encouraged to submit abstracts and contribute to scientific discussions. Benefits include presentation certification, publication opportunities, and networking with international experts. Participants from the USA are eligible for a 20% registration discount. ISOWM-2026 is an ideal platform to showcase innovation, collaborate globally, and stay updated with the latest trends in obesity science.

Email: graceangel@unitedforum.uk

Website: https://obesity-congress.com/

WhatsApp: +447404141173

#obesityconference2026 #weightmanagementconference #obesitytreatmentconference

#obesitypreventionconference #bariatricconference #metabolichealthconference #globalobesitysummit #obesityandnutritionconference #obesityconferenceusa #obesityconferenceorlando