Tracy McGrady’s OBL, The Premier 1 v 1 Basketball League in the World, Set For May 2026 Re-launch

HOUSTON, TX, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — OBL (Ones Basketball League) today formally announced the re-envisioning of its premier 1 v 1 basketball league founded by basketball Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Tracy McGrady and now backed by a multi-million dollar growth capital investment by Next Gen Sports. “OBL: Battle of the Cities” will take an expanded version of the original OBL, with elite one-on-one athletes bringing their own vision, culture and prestige tied to the city from where they grew up, played and/or call home. Each city-based team will have a three man roster, comprised of players who best reflect the tradition, values and basketball culture of the city the 1 v 1 team represents, hand selected by the Owners/GMs. “OBL: Battle of the Cities” will take place over multiple weeks in Orlando, Florida, where McGrady was raised playing 1 v 1 himself, from May 15 to June 30, with teams competing for the swagger, pride, and identity of every city represented. Potential participants can still submit information at https://oblhoops.com/.

“The way we’re building this version of OBL, it’s not just about skill, it’s about toughness, personality and authenticity. Every team and every player is bringing their own story and their own energy to the game,” McGrady said. “We’re also excited about these legends stepping in to help shape these teams. We’ve got some of the most respected voices in basketball, media and entertainment getting involved and people who really understand the culture of the game. Together we’re building something that goes way beyond just one-on-one basketball.”

In addition to McGrady’s leadership, each city-based team will be led by their celebrity owner/GM who will select the very best 1 v 1 hoopers to represent that city.

The cities and coaches include:

1. Team Orlando – Vince Carter, NBA Hall of Famer

2. Team Washington, DC – Quinn Cook, two-time NBA Champion

3. Team Miami – Tim Hardaway Sr., five-time NBA All-Star

4. Team New York – Jadakiss, recording star and basketball insider

5. Team Chicago – Larenz Tate, actor, film producer, basketball aficionado

6. Team Raleigh – John Wall, five-time NBA All-Star

7. Team Atlanta – Stay Tuned

8. Team Baltimore – Stay Tuned

“We are honored, humbled and couldn’t be more proud to be able to work with Tracy and this world-class roster of Owners and GMs to bring the OBL to unforeseen heights,” said Heath Freeman, Managing Partner, Next Gen Sports, and Chairman of OBL.

OBL will host a multi-week season where eight initial cities will field teams featuring hoopers who fit the criteria of embodying the heart and essence of their respective cities, bringing a unique and dynamic aspect to their representation. Cities battle for pride and prize, each sending out one player at a time in 1-on-1 matchups. Thrilling, quick games that keep audiences on the edge of their seat. The production will feature intense game-play, as well as a deeper look into player backgrounds and real individual stories centering on highlighting players’ talent and authenticity.

About Ones Basketball League

OBL is the premier one-on-one basketball league in the world, celebrating the most skilled one-on-one players on the planet. Founded by Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, the OBL was created to unite communities through the universal language and love of basketball. Our mission is to showcase elite 1v1 talent while celebrating the swagger, pride, and identity of every city represented. By giving players and fans a platform to compete, connect and celebrate where they’re from, OBL transforms local passion into a global stage. Every matchup tells a story – proving that every city has a legacy worth fighting for. For more details visit www.oblhoops.com.