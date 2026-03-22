Hashcodex Announces White Label Prop Trading Software Built for Proprietary Trading Firms

Madurai, India, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Hashcodex has announced the release of its white-label prop trading software for startups to develop their businesses, looking to establish or grow proprietary trading firms with greater control and clarity. The launch comes as currency markets continue to shift, attracting entrepreneurs toward trading-based opportunities.

Running a prop trading firm includes tracking traders, applying rules, and handling payouts. Using multiple tools can slow operations and lead to errors. Hashcodex simplifies this by bringing everything into one system.

The platform allows firms to monitor trader performance based on defined conditions, access real-time updates, and manage profit distribution through a single interface. This helps reduce manual effort while improving accuracy.

Startups and new prop firms are seeking ways to set up operations quickly while managing trader performance and risk in a fair way. Hashcodex provides a ready-to-use platform that helps these firms launch their trading operations without delay.

“Our focus is to give entrepreneurs a practical way to build and manage proprietary trading firms,” said Chandru Murugan, CEO of Hashcodex. “This software allows firms to evaluate traders fairly, stay aligned with market conditions, and handle payouts without delays, all within one system.”

Key Highlights of the Software:

Trader Evaluation System – Tracks performance based on firm-specific rules and conditions

Payout Handling – Calculates and processes profit sharing with accuracy

Risk Monitoring – Helps firms maintain control over trading limits and exposure

Unified Dashboard – Displays trader activity, results, and financial data in one place

Flexible Setup – Supports different business models, from startups to established firms

The system allows firms to define their own evaluation structures, funding levels, and trading conditions. This flexibility makes it suitable for entrepreneurs who want to create a unique identity in the prop trading space.

About Hashcodex

Hashcodex is a global fintech software development company that provides advanced prop trading firm solutions. The company focuses on simplifying prop firm operations while supporting long-term business growth through efficient automation and dependable technology.

For more details or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.hashcodex.com/

WhatsApp – +91 8610977481

Email – sales@hashcodex.com