3Di Process Equipment Ltd – Used Process Equipment & Industrial Machinery Supplier

Posted on 2026-03-22 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — 3Di Process Equipment Ltd is a UK-based supplier of used process equipment for manufacturers across the chemical, pharmaceutical, food, beverage and related process industries. The company specialises in sourcing, buying and selling second hand and surplus process machinery, helping businesses reduce capital costs while maintaining operational performance.

3Di offers a wide range of industrial process equipment, including centrifuges, dryers, mixers, reactors, storage tanks, filters, pumps and mills, all suitable for use in demanding production environments. Their inventory covers both individual machines and complete process plant equipment, making them a trusted supplier for site upgrades, expansions and full plant installations.

Alongside equipment sales, 3Di provides a comprehensive set of process equipment services. These include equipment purchasing and asset disposal, allowing clients to sell surplus or redundant machinery efficiently. The company also undertakes plant liquidations, site clearances, and industrial dismantling projects, managing everything from valuation through to removal and logistics.

For buyers seeking reassurance and flexibility, 3Di offers equipment refurbishment, inspection and appraisal services, and access to equipment financing, trade-ins, leasing and rental options. Their global sourcing capability enables them to locate specialist or hard-to-find machinery through an established international network.

With extensive experience supplying chemical process equipment, pharmaceutical process equipment and food processing equipment, 3Di Process Equipment supports both UK and overseas clients. The team provides practical advice, transparent pricing and end-to-end support, from initial enquiry through to delivery.

Whether you’re looking to buy used process equipment, sell surplus equipment, or source complete process plant machinery, 3Di Process Equipment Ltd delivers reliable solutions tailored to your operational needs.

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