West London business named in UK’s Green Growth 100

London, UK, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — PinkSEO, a SEO agency based in West London, has been selected as part of the Green Growth 100, an initiative launched by Small Business Britain in partnership with BT to spotlight small businesses successfully using sustainability as a core driver of growth.

The Green Growth 100 champions one hundred small businesses across the UK that are embedding sustainable practices into their operations – from cutting waste and energy use to rethinking supply chains, attracting new customers, and strengthening long-term resilience.

Founded in 2020, PinkSEO has been led by Silvia Del Corso, who has placed sustainability at the core of the business. As a fully remote, digital-first agency, PinkSEO operates without office premises, significantly reducing travel emissions and overheads. The agency has also supported more than 100 client websites to transition to green hosting providers powered by renewable energy, helping reduce the carbon footprint of the digital infrastructure behind each brand. Through these sustainable practices and innovations the business has shown how responsible practices can deliver both environmental impact and commercial success.

On being named in the Green Growth 100, Silvia Del Corso said: “From day one, we built PinkSEO to grow responsibly. Sustainability for us is not a marketing angle; it’s about long-term thinking, ethical decision-making, and ensuring that growth strengthens our team, our clients and our wider community. Being recognised in the Green Growth 100 reinforces that sustainable businesses can also be high-performing businesses.”

Michelle Ovens CBE, CEO and Founder of Small Business Britain, said: “The Green Growth 100 celebrates the small businesses that are showing sustainability and growth go hand in hand. These businesses are not only reducing their environmental impact, but also strengthening their operations, engaging customers, and building more resilient business models. PinkSEO is a brilliant example of how sustainability can fuel long-term success.”

This Green Growth 100 follows the work of the Willow Review, an independent, Government-backed review into the financial benefits of sustainability, which was co-chaired by Small Business Britain with BT sitting as a Steering Board member. The Willow Review published its landmark recommendations last summer, outlining a roadmap to unlock the vast financial opportunities of sustainability for Britain’s 5.6 million small businesses.

Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Business, at BT, added:

“The businesses in the Green Growth 100 are setting the benchmark for how sustainability can unlock innovation and commercial opportunity. It’s inspiring to see how small businesses across the UK are turning greener practices into real business growth. We’re proud to support this initiative and congratulate Silvia Del Corso on being recognised.”

As a business featured on the Green Growth 100, PinkSEO will also be in the running for the Green Growth Awards – hosted by BT on 12 March 2026 – which will see two standout businesses from the line-up awarded a £5,000 grant to help them to scale their sustainability ambitions and continue driving positive change.