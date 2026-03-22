Johannesburg, South Africa, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — The global smartphone market is entering a period of uncertainty as analysts warn that device prices are likely to climb in 2026. A surge in demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centres is absorbing large volumes of semiconductor memory, leaving fewer components available for consumer electronics.

Manufacturers are already feeling the strain. Samsung has forecast a worsening chip shortage driven by the AI boom, noting that strong memory demand is creating headwinds for smartphones and displays. Industry observers add that as AI companies secure critical chips, phone makers face tighter supply and higher costs — a combination that typically leads to price increases for buyers.

Research suggests the pressure is structural rather than temporary. Competition for memory used in both servers and phones is intensifying, with hyperscalers booking production capacity years in advance and pushing prices sharply upward. In fact, the average smartphone is expected to cost about 6.9% more in 2026, while production costs for some devices have already risen between 10% and 30%.

For South Africans — where connectivity is increasingly essential for work, education, and everyday life — this shift may influence purchasing behaviour. Instead of paying higher upfront prices, more consumers could begin evaluating smartphone contract deals as a practical way to spread costs while maintaining access to modern technology.

Platforms like Phonefinder are positioned to support this transition. Having developed South Africa’s first cellular contract comparison engine, the service now helps more than 150,000 people each month find and apply for mobile packages suited to their budgets and lifestyles. Listing deals across all major networks gives users the transparency needed to make confident financial decisions in a changing market.

The value of comparison is already evident. Phonefinder reports helping over 50,000 South Africans secure cell phone contracts in 2024, including many who previously struggled to obtain affordable options. As devices become more expensive, tools that simplify plan selection could become less of a convenience and more of a necessity.

Looking ahead, rising handset prices may accelerate a broader mindset shift: consumers are likely to prioritise long-term affordability over impulse upgrades. Flexible smartphone contract deals can provide predictable monthly expenses, helping households manage budgets without sacrificing connectivity.

While innovation continues to push smartphones forward, accessibility will remain the industry’s defining challenge. In an AI-driven world where component costs are climbing, informed choices supported by trusted comparison platforms will be key to ensuring that mobile technology stays within reach rather than becoming a luxury.

For more information, visit: https://phonefinder.co.za

About Phonefinder

The most reliable online resource for comparing and purchasing cell phone contracts in South Africa is Phonefinder. Phonefinder, which was established with the intention of making it easier for consumers to find the best mobile plan, works with all of the major networks and MVNOs to provide a variety of options that are suited to their requirements and price ranges. By putting accessibility and client pleasure first, Phonefinder has established itself as a reputable brand in the sector.

Media Contact:

Lance Krom

Head of Phonefinder

enquiries@3waygroup.com

0114477511