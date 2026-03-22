Johannesburg, South Africa, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — Over the past few years, many smartphone buyers have noticed something different about Huawei devices. Newer models don’t come with Google services pre-installed, and that naturally raises questions for people comparing smartphones.

The situation, however, is often misunderstood. The change has more to do with international trade policies than with the phone’s technology. According to Phonefinder, understanding what actually happened can help buyers make better decisions when choosing a phone or exploring a cell phone contract South Africa.

The story goes back to 2019, when Huawei was placed on the United States Department of Commerce Entity List during the wider trade tensions between the United States and China. Because of that move, Huawei could no longer license Google Mobile Services for its newer smartphones. As a result, devices released after that period no longer come with apps like Google Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, or YouTube already installed.

That said, Huawei phones did not stop being Android devices. They still run on the Android Open Source Project, which is the core version of Android that many manufacturers build on. For most users, this means the interface still feels familiar, and many Android apps remain compatible.

To support its devices, Huawei also introduced its own ecosystem called Huawei Mobile Services. This includes platforms like AppGallery for downloading apps, Petal Maps for navigation, and Petal Search to help users discover and install applications. Over time, many developers have also optimised their apps to work smoothly with Huawei’s system.

In everyday use, many popular apps still run without major problems. Services such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Netflix are widely used on Huawei phones. Even several Google tools can still be accessed through a web browser if needed.

For people comparing smartphone options today, Huawei devices continue to be part of the conversation. Understanding how these phones work can help consumers feel more confident when evaluating devices and choosing the right cell phone contract South Africa for their needs.

Anyone interested in checking out smartphone options and contract deals can simply visit https://phonefinder.co.za/

to see what’s currently available.

About Phonefinder

The most reliable online resource for comparing and purchasing cell phone contracts in South Africa is Phonefinder. Phonefinder, which was established with the intention of making it easier for consumers to find the best mobile plan, works with all of the major networks and MVNOs to provide a variety of options that are suited to their requirements and price ranges. By putting accessibility and client pleasure first, Phonefinder has established itself as a reputable brand in the sector.

Media Contact:

Lance Krom

Head of Phonefinder

enquiries@3waygroup.com

0114477511