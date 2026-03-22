BizKonnect Upgrades OrgKonnect With GenAI to Help B2B Teams Navigate Enterprise Decision-Making in an Unstable Global Market

Pune, India, 2026-03-22 — /EPR Network/ — BizKonnect, a global provider of actionable sales intelligence, today announced a major upgrade to OrgKonnect, its self-service organizational chart and account-mapping platform. Now powered by Generative AI (GenAI), OrgKonnect transforms traditional org charts into interactive Konnect Maps that help B2B sales and marketing teams navigate complex and constantly evolving enterprise hierarchies.

As geopolitical shifts, economic realignments, and organizational restructuring accelerate in 2026, decision-making authority inside large enterprises has become increasingly fluid. Teams relying on static data and traditional contact databases often struggle to keep pace with these changes, leading to delayed engagement, misaligned outreach, and stalled deals.

The upgraded OrgKonnect addresses this challenge by continuously enriching organizational maps with contextual intelligence, enabling revenue teams to adapt their account strategies as organizations and market conditions evolve.

“Enterprise selling today isn’t about finding contacts. It’s about understanding how decisions actually get made,” said Partap Roy, COO of BizKonnect. “With OrgKonnect, we are turning org charts into navigable decision maps. By combining our global enterprise coverage with GenAI, we help sales and ABM teams identify who matters, how influence flows, and where to engage, even as organizations continue to change.”

From Static Org Charts to Living Account Maps

Unlike traditional org charts or generic contact lists, OrgKonnect’s Konnect Maps visualize the full decision-making ecosystem within an account. This includes influencers, budget owners, and cross-functional stakeholders relevant to a specific solution or buying motion.

The GenAI-powered platform enables teams to:

Apply advanced, customizable filters across job functions, departments, technologies, and skills

Automatically identify buying committees and hidden influencers

Surface recent news, investments, leadership changes, and business signals tied to specific teams

Discover warm entry points through shared networks, alumni connections, and prior company associations

“Enterprise organizational data is inherently dynamic. Roles change, influence shifts, and decision paths evolve,” said Ninaad Joshi, Head of R&D at BizKonnect. “With this release, we have moved beyond static representations to a system that continuously interprets organizational signals and relationships. OrgKonnect now provides a living model of the enterprise, helping teams understand not just who sits where, but how decisions flow over time.”

Built for Modern ABM and Revenue Teams

OrgKonnect serves as a shared intelligence layer across the go-to-market organization.

Leadership teams use account maps for strategic planning and prioritization

use account maps for strategic planning and prioritization Marketing and ABM teams design personalized campaigns using unit-level insights

design personalized campaigns using unit-level insights Sales and account managers identify decision paths and accelerate deal progression

identify decision paths and accelerate deal progression Inside sales teams leverage verified contacts and contextual intelligence to improve outreach quality

Users can export org charts for internal collaboration, integrate insights directly into CRM systems, and initiate outreach through business email and LinkedIn workflows.

Global Coverage Across Key Industries

BizKonnect provides GenAI-enhanced organizational intelligence for leading enterprises across industries, including:

Technology and Software: Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco

Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco Banking and Financial Services: HSBC, Citigroup, Allianz, Bank of America

HSBC, Citigroup, Allianz, Bank of America Retail and E-commerce: Amazon, Walmart, Starbucks, Macy’s

Amazon, Walmart, Starbucks, Macy’s Energy and Utilities: ExxonMobil, Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, Enel

ExxonMobil, Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, Enel Healthcare and Pharma: Pfizer, Merck, AbbVie

Pfizer, Merck, AbbVie Automotive and Manufacturing: Volkswagen, Tesla, John Deere

The upgraded GenAI-powered OrgKonnect is available now. To explore a sample organizational chart or request a customized account map, visitwww.bizkonnect.com.

About BizKonnect

BizKonnect is a global sales intelligence company that helps B2B organizations execute effective Account-Based Marketing strategies. Powered by its proprietary Business Knowledge Graph, NLP, and GenAI technologies, BizKonnect delivers actionable insights, connection maps, and customized organizational intelligence to more than 2,500 global customers.

CLICK HERE to know more about BizKonnect.

Contact:

Address: 156, Sagar Society, Padmavati, Pune, Maharashtra, India

Phone Number: +91-9860046360

Company Email ID: info@bizkonnect.com

Website: https://www.bizkonnect.com/